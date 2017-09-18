Google Launches New Payments App Tez For India: 5 Things To Know

FM @arunjaitley doing the first transaction on Google Digital Payment Aap 'TEZ' in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/82KErOEFzW — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 18, 2017

Google today launched an UPI-based payments app called Tez to promote digital payments. The Tez app, developed by Google, was launched today by Finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi, who also did the first transaction on Google Tez app. Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister said " Google team saw a great potential in the remonetization after the demonetization." In a tweet, the ministry of finance said, " 5 key parts of Tez :Made for India first, transact directly from bank account, makes payment simple, built around your ease & super secure." Tez also offers scratch cards to its users on transactions of worth Rs 50 or more, which will allow them to win up to Rs 1,000 with each transaction and be eligible to win Rs 1 lakh every week with 'Lucky Sundays' offer.1) The Tez app is available on Android and iOS and is powered by UPI, a payment system developed by state-owned NPCI.2) Other than English, Tez app supports various local languages like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kanad, Marathi, Tamil and Telgu. One can change the language option anytime.3) Tez app needs to be linked to your bank account and you can make payments directly from your bank account. Tez uses UPI and works with major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. (4) Using Tez, one can send money instantly to another Tez user without needing to share personal details like bank account number, phone number.5) Further, Google says that each transaction on Tez is secured with UPI PIN and with a Google PIN or your screen lock mode such as fingerprint.





