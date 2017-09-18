Google Launches New Payments App Tez For India: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about the payments app Tez:
FM @arunjaitley doing the first transaction on Google Digital Payment Aap 'TEZ' in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/82KErOEFzW— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 18, 2017
1) The Tez app is available on Android and iOS and is powered by UPI, a payment system developed by state-owned NPCI.
2) Other than English, Tez app supports various local languages like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kanad, Marathi, Tamil and Telgu. One can change the language option anytime.
3) Tez app needs to be linked to your bank account and you can make payments directly from your bank account. Tez uses UPI and works with major banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. (See all supported banks here)
4) Using Tez, one can send money instantly to another Tez user without needing to share personal details like bank account number, phone number.
5) Further, Google says that each transaction on Tez is secured with UPI PIN and with a Google PIN or your screen lock mode such as fingerprint.