Gold Prices Rise To 1-Year High, Rupee Slides To 3-Week Low: 10 Points

Global gold prices have held close to their one-year high levels as geopolitical risks over North Korea remained elevated. Domestic gold prices too have risen to their highest levels this year (year-to-date) around Rs 30,500, tracking higher global prices. Meanwhile, the rupee fell to a three-week low against the US dollar, sliding to 64.26 against the greenback. In global markets, gold prices rose to $1,339.87 per ounce today. This comes a day after the global gold rate touched its highest level since early September at $1,344.21. Domestic gold prices closely track global prices, as India meets almost all its requirements from imports. Besides that, import duties and the dollar-rupee value also affects domestic gold prices.