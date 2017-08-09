GoAir Flies Smart, Offers Tickets At Rs 1,005

Budget carrier GoAir announced a 24-hour low fare "monsoon" scheme starting Rs 1,005 on select domestic routes. The airline said the travel period under the offer is valid till September 30. Fares under the GoAir offer are non-refundable in case of cancellation. Seats under the scheme are limited and subjected to availability. GoAir also stated that any other discount is not applicable under the scheme. "#LowFareWednesday is here with an exclusive 24 hrs sale! Plan your monsoon getaway,from Rs 1005.#FlySmart," GoAir said in a tweet.The airline, however, did not specify the route on which the Rs 1,005 sale is applicable. But a search on GoAir's website showed that Rs 1,170 fare is available during mid-September on the Jammu-Srinagar route.The seats under the offer are limited. (Image: A screenshot from GoAir's website)Go Air would start flying overseas from October this year, its Managing Director Heh Wadia said. "We have plans to start overseas operations from October this year", Wadia told news agency Press Trust of India.The airline, which had ordered for 143 Airbus neo A320 aircraft to add to the existing 24-strong fleet, had got the delivery of five of them only. "There are issues with engines because of which the deliveries are getting delayed," Mr Wadia added.GoAir currently operates over 170 daily flights and approximately 975 weekly flights across 23 destinations.Marking the highest growth for any country, India registered a growth of 20.3 per cent in domestic air traffic in June, according to global airlines' body IATA.The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said India tops the growth chart in the first half of this year. As per the data, India's domestic air traffic growth rose 20.3 per cent in June, the highest among major markets.