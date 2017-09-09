From Idli Batter To Raincoats, 30 Common Use Items To Get Cheaper: 10 Points

Arun Jaitley (right) said that more than 70 per cent registrants have filed GST so far.

The government on Saturday extended till October 10 the deadline for filing of July GSTR-1 or sales returns for businesses, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The deadline for filing GSTR-2 (purchase returns) and GSTR-3 (match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2) for July have also been extended to October 31 and November 10 respectively.