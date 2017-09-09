From Idli Batter To Raincoats, 30 Common Use Items To Get Cheaper: 10 Points

Arun Jaitley (right) said that more than 70 per cent registrants have filed GST so far.
The government on Saturday extended till October 10 the deadline for filing of July GSTR-1 or sales returns for businesses, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The deadline for filing GSTR-2 (purchase returns) and GSTR-3 (match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2) for July have also been extended to October 31 and November 10 respectively.
Here are 10 key decisions of the GST Council:
A committee of ministers has been formed to look into technical issues facing the GST-Network, the IT backbone and portal for registration and tax returns under the GST regime.
The government has decided to raise cess on mid- and large-sized cars and SUVs. It has decided to implement an increase in cess of 2 per cent for mid-segment cars, 5 per cent for large cars and 7 per cent for SUVs.
However, status quo has been maintained on small cars (petrol and diesel), 13-seater and hybrid vehicles.
GST rate on about 30 items like roasted gram, idli/dosa batter, oilcakes, raincoats, rubber bands has been reduced.
Mr Jaitley also said that 5 per cent GST will have to be paid by firms having registered trademark on May 15, 2017 for commodities.
The Council exempted artisans and folk artists with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh from registration under GST.
The 21st meeting of the highest decision making body of the GST exempted clay idols from the tax, said West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Also, no registration would be required for inter-state job works, he added. "For artisans, artists, folk arts and tribal arts, no registration will be required up to Rs 20 lakh (turnover). Clay idols are exempt now. For job work inter-state, you don't need any registration now up to Rs 20 lakh turnover," he said.
On the government work contract, tax rate has been reduced to 12 per cent from 18 per cent. "That will save government a lot of tax," Mr Mitra said.
Khadi sold through KVIC stores will be exempted from GST.