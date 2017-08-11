Forex Reserves Hit Fresh Life-time High At $393 Billion

Foreign currency assets rose by $964.4 million to $369.723 billion, according to RBI.

Business | | Updated: August 11, 2017 20:25 IST
Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves touched a new life-time high of $393.448 billion after rising by $581.1 million in the week to August 4 on account of increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI data showed.

In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $1.536 billion to $392.867 billion.

FCAs, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $964.4 million to $369.723 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

After remaining stable for past few weeks, the gold reserves declined by $405.7 million to $19.943 billion.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $8.9 million to $1.504
billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $13.5 million to $2.277 billion, the apex bank said.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

