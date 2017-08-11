Forex Reserves Hit Fresh Life-time High At $393 Billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves touched a new life-time high of $393.448 billion after rising by $581.1 million in the week to August 4 on account of increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the RBI data showed.In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $1.536 billion to $392.867 billion.FCAs, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $964.4 million to $369.723 billion, the data showed.Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.After remaining stable for past few weeks, the gold reserves declined by $405.7 million to $19.943 billion.The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $8.9 million to $1.504billion.The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $13.5 million to $2.277 billion, the apex bank said.