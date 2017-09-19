For IT Professionals, Five Lakh New IT Jobs To Open Up, Says US

Highlights Employment of IT professionals seen growing 12% from 2014 to 2024 Addition of 488,500 new jobs expected, says US Department of Labour Average wage for IT occupations was at $82,860 p.a. in May 2016, it adds

Occupation Job Description Educational Requirements Median Pay (2016) Computer and Information Research Scientists Computer and information research scientists invent and design new approaches to computing technology and find innovative uses for existing technology. They study and solve complex problems in computing for business, medicine, science, and other fields. Doctoral or professional degree $111,840 Computer Network Architects Computer network architects design and build data communication networks, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and intranets. These networks range from small connections between two offices to next-generation networking capabilities such as a cloud infrastructure that serves multiple customers. Bachelor's degree $101,210 Computer Programmers Computer programmers write and test code that allows computer applications and software programs to function properly. They turn the program designs created by software developers and engineers into instructions that a computer can follow. Bachelor's degree $79,840 Computer Support Specialists Computer support specialists provide help and advice to people and organizations using computer software or equipment. Some, called computer network support specialists, support information technology (IT) employees within their organization. Others, called computer user support specialists, assist non-IT users who are having computer problems. $52,160 Computer Systems Analysts Computer systems analysts study an organization's current computer systems and procedures and design information systems solutions to help the organization operate more efficiently and effectively. They bring business and information technology (IT) together by understanding the needs and limitations of both. Bachelor's degree $87,220

Reports of job cuts in the IT industry due to automation have been a major cause of concern for the employees and jobseekers. As digitisation and automation transform businesses and job profiles, human roles are being minimised leaving many techies worried if their positions will become obsolete, rendering them jobless. However, according to the US Department of Labour, employment of computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 12 per cent from 2014 to 2024, faster than the average for all occupations."These occupations (computer and IT occupations) are expected to add about 488,500 new jobs, from about 3.9 million jobs to about 4.4 million jobs from 2014 to 2024, in part due to a greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, more everyday items becoming connected to the Internet in what is commonly referred to as the "Internet of things," and the continued demand for mobile computing," The US Labour Department said.According to the US Labour Department, the average annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $82,860 in May 2016, which was higher than the median annual wage for all occupations of $37,040.In India, IT professionals are upgrading their skills to secure higher pay and meet the revised criteria for H-1B visas - a mainstay for Indian IT companies operating in the US. While Big Data professionals ruled the roost when it came to hiring in 2016, machine learning has emerged as the most sought after skill in 2017, according to industry reports. The shift has been spurred by a greater need for artificial intelligence of which machine learning forms a big part.Here are some of tech jobs which are in high demand in the US: