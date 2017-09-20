Flipkart Big Billion Sale: How To Get Up To Rs 4,500 Off With SBI Cards

Ten things to know about SBI card discount in Flipkart Big Billion sale

Flipkart is back with "The Big Billion Days" as it kick-started its five-day sale on Wednesday to cash in on the festive fervour ahead of Diwali 2017. Customers with State Bank of India (SBI) debit and credit cards are eligible for a 10 per cent discount on purchases made during the sale, which is open from September 20 to September 24, according to Flipkart's website - Flipkart.com. Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce company, is offering three offers to its customers using SBI cards to make a purchase during the five-day sale - Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3-5.1. A discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 4,500 is applicable on purchases made on Flipkart's website - flipkart.com - or its mobile app using SBI debit or credit cards, according to the e-tailer.2. Offer 1: The first day of the sale is between 12 am and 11:59 pm on September 20. Customers making a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500 with an SBI card first will be eligible for the discount. The maximum discount that can be availed per SBI card on Day 1 is Rs 1,500. The Day 1 offer, according to the Flipkart website, is applicable on products from categories including fashion, home appliances and personal healthcare.3. Offer 2: The Day 2 offer of the Big Billion Sale is , applicable between 12 am and 11:59 pm on September 21. The Day 2 discount is applicable on a a minimum purchase of Rs 4,999 via SBI cards. The maximum discount per SBI card is Rs 1,500 and the offer is valid on all categories of products (with some exclusions), Flipkart stated on its website.4. Offer 3: Customers buying products using SBI card on Day 3 , 4 and 5 of the Big Billion Days sale - between 12 am on September 22 and 11:59 pm on September 24 - are required to make a minimum purchase of Rs 4,999 to avail the discount. The maximum discount allowed per card is Rs 1,500 and is applicable across all categories (with some exclusions), Flipkart noted.5. A customer can also avail this offer if he or she is paying through an eligible SBI Card via Flipkart's online payment app PhonePe as well, it said.6. The offer is applicable on all SBI debit and credit card transactions, except the ones made using corporate and commercial cards, Flipkart added.7. The offer is not applicable on payments made through SBI net banking.8. In case you are paying through a Flipkart Gift Card/PhonePe Wallet partially, you will still get the offer. In this case, however, the offer will only apply on the amount paid through SBI debit/credit card against the eligible product(s). Also, this amount should be more than the minimum cart value defined above, for each of the offers 1, 2 and 3, according to Flipkart.9. There is no limit on the number of transactions that you can make using the SBI card. However, you can avail a maximum discount of up to Rs 4,500 only per card during the offer period.10. The offer will reflect on product page for all eligible products, said Flipkart. However, the offers mentioned above will not apply on: Flipkart e-gift vouchers, Samsung tablets and select Samsung mobile phones.