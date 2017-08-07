Eros In Talks With Apple, Others To Sell Content Library: Report

Eros Group, whose Eros International Plc is listed in New York, and Netflix were not immediately reachable for comment.
Apple said it does not comment on speculation, while a spokeswoman for Amazon also said "the company does not comment on rumour and speculation".
Amazon and Netflix have been pushing especially hard to make inroads into the burgeoning Indian content streaming market, and have bulked up their Bollywood offerings significantly in a bid to lure new subscribers.
The deal may include Eros' digital over-the-top (OTT) platform, Eros Now, the Economic Times report said. With OTT platforms, subscribers can view films and TV content via the internet, without having to sign up with a traditional cable or satellite-TV service provider.
