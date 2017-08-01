EPF Transfer: How To Apply Online, Check Your Claim Status

The EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has introduced an online system to facilitate transfer claims by its members. Using this system, an employee can transfer his or her provident fund (EPF) balance with the previous employer to a new employer with ease. In online transfer of PF, an employee has the option to get his or her claim attested by the current or the previous employer. After you submit your EPF transfer request, the employer will verify/correct your member details, approve and submit the request online through the. However, the employer needs to have a digital signature in order to effect the transfer. There are certainwhich an employee needs to meet in order to transfer the EPF online.1) Log in to theusing your UAN and password.2) Go to the 'Online Services' tab on the main menu of the home page and select 'Transfer Request' to generate an online transfer request.



3) Once you click on the 'Transfer Request' tab, a page will open, where all your personal details will be shown. Verify that all your personal details like EPF number, date of birth and date of joining are correct. Otherwise, the claim will not be processed.



4) Once you verify your personal details, go to Step 1 where you need to provide the details of the previous employer. But before that you need to select the option - previous employer or present employer - through which you want to do the claim form attestation.



5) After you fill in the details of previous employer and submit, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once you authenticate your identity by entering the OTP, the request will be submitted and an online filled-in form will be generated. You need to sign the form and send it to your present or previous employer.



6) The employer will also get an online notification about the EPF transfer request. After verification of your employment details, the employer can digitally forward the claim to the EPFO office, which will process the claim.7) After you submit the online claim, you can check the status of your EPF transfer claim under the 'Track Claim Status' menu, which is under the 'Online Services' menu.