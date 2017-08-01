EPF Transfer: How To Apply Online, Check Your Claim Status

In online transfer of EPF, an employee has the option to get his or her claim attested by the current or the previous employer.

Business | Written by | Updated: August 01, 2017 12:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
EPF Transfer: How To Apply Online, Check Your Claim Status

EPFO has introduced an online system to facilitate PF transfer claims by its members.

The EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has introduced an online system to facilitate transfer claims by its members. Using this system, an employee can transfer his or her provident fund (EPF) balance with the previous employer to a new employer with ease. In online transfer of PF, an employee has the option to get his or her claim attested by the current or the previous employer. After you submit your EPF transfer request, the employer will verify/correct your member details, approve and submit the request online through the portal. However, the employer needs to have a digital signature in order to effect the transfer. There are certain eligibility criteria which an employee needs to meet in order to transfer the EPF online.

How to transfer EPF online

1) Log in to the EPFO members' portal using your UAN and password.

epf transfer 1

2) Go to the 'Online Services' tab on the main menu of the home page and select 'Transfer Request' to generate an online transfer request.
epf transfer 2


3) Once you click on the 'Transfer Request' tab, a page will open, where all your personal details will be shown. Verify that all your personal details like EPF number, date of birth and date of joining are correct. Otherwise, the claim will not be processed.

epf transfer 3


4) Once you verify your personal details, go to Step 1 where you need to provide the details of the previous employer. But before that you need to select the option - previous employer or present employer - through which you want to do the claim form attestation.

5) After you fill in the details of previous employer and submit, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once you authenticate your identity by entering the OTP, the request will be submitted and an online filled-in form will be generated. You need to sign the form and send it to your present or previous employer.


6) The employer will also get an online notification about the EPF transfer request. After verification of your employment details, the employer can digitally forward the claim to the EPFO office, which will process the claim.

7) After you submit the online claim, you can check the status of your EPF transfer claim under the 'Track Claim Status' menu, which is under the 'Online Services' menu.

epf transfer 4


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READSBI Savings Bank Rate Cut To Lowest In 6 Years: How It Will Impact You
provident fund balanceProvident fund online transferonline EPF transfer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkRedmi 4 sale

................................ Advertisement ................................