EPF Transfer: How To Apply Online, Check Your Claim Status

How to transfer EPF online
1) Log in to the EPFO members' portal using your UAN and password.
2) Go to the 'Online Services' tab on the main menu of the home page and select 'Transfer Request' to generate an online transfer request.
3) Once you click on the 'Transfer Request' tab, a page will open, where all your personal details will be shown. Verify that all your personal details like EPF number, date of birth and date of joining are correct. Otherwise, the claim will not be processed.
4) Once you verify your personal details, go to Step 1 where you need to provide the details of the previous employer. But before that you need to select the option - previous employer or present employer - through which you want to do the claim form attestation.
5) After you fill in the details of previous employer and submit, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once you authenticate your identity by entering the OTP, the request will be submitted and an online filled-in form will be generated. You need to sign the form and send it to your present or previous employer.
6) The employer will also get an online notification about the EPF transfer request. After verification of your employment details, the employer can digitally forward the claim to the EPFO office, which will process the claim.
7) After you submit the online claim, you can check the status of your EPF transfer claim under the 'Track Claim Status' menu, which is under the 'Online Services' menu.