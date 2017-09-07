Do Your Aadhaar, PAN Details Match? What To Do If your Aadhaar details require updation, you have two ways to request changes: online and by visiting the enrolment centre.

Aadhaar is now mandatory for many important tasks such as filing of income tax return (ITR) Highlights Over 9.5 crore individuals have linked PAN with Aadhaar, says UIDAI Aadhaar is mandatory for filing of income tax return or applying for PAN Aadhaar can be linked with PAN through SMS service, online tools This chart will answer all your queries regarding linking of #Aadhaar with PAN card. #DigitalIndia#Infographicspic.twitter.com/SmOy6SwrWF — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) August 22, 2017 Aaadhaar-PAN details mismatch

More than 9.5 crore individuals have linked their PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar . This was said by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the issuer of the 12-digit identity number based on biometrics data, on microblogging site Twitter. Aadhaar is now mandatory for many important tasks such as filing of income tax return (ITR) or applying for a PAN. But what if any of basic details like your name, date of birth and gender are fed differently in both the identity numbers? The UIDAI has come out with guidelines regarding this.If your PAN details need to be changed, you can update them online through the Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. If your Aadhaar details require updation, you have two ways to request changes: online and by visiting the enrolment centre.The UIDAI has provided many tools on its website. One of these tools on the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in - enables users to request changes to their basic details. (Individuals can also do this by visiting the UIDAI enrolment centres.In case of partial name match, UIDAI said the changes can be made either online or by SMS. Both methods work on an OTP or one-time password based system. "OTP will be sent to the Registered Mobile Number,' the UIDAI said.In case the basic details given on PAN match with those on Aadhaar, the user can simply link the two identity numbers using one of the following methods.PAN-Aadhaar linking via SMSAadhaar - a 12-digit number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI based on the demographic and biometric information of the person - can be linked with PAN by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>PAN-Aadhaar linking onlineThe income tax department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - has hosted a link on its homepage to link PAN with Aadhaar. Once you are on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website, you need to spot and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' hyperlink.Now, fill in details of your PAN, Aadhaar No. and name in the respective fields and hit 'Submit'. "ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed," the taxman has said.While Aadhaar is issued by the UIDAI, PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a card by the Income Tax Department to a person, firm or entity.