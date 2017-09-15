Dixon Technologies To List On Monday. How To Check Allotment, Refund Status

Dixon Technologies, whose initial public offer (IPO) got an overwhelming response from investor community with nearly 118 times subscription, is set to list its shares on the exchanges on Monday (September 18, 2017). As against the 23.76 lakh shares on offer, the IPO received bids for over 28 crore shares. Shares of India's largest home-grown manufacturer of consumer electronic and lighting products will be listed on both BSE and NSE. Analysts say Dixon Technologies shares are likely to list at a premium. If you have applied for the IPO then you can check the allotment, refund status on the Registrar's website.

Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar of the Dixon Technologies IPO. You can check your allotment status on its website: http://kosmic.karvy.com:81/ipotrack/.



Registrar of an IPO is responsible for allotment of shares in an IPO, refund processing. If you have not got any allotment, then you can contact the registrar about the status of your refund.



Other than the registrar's website, you can also check the allotment status on Bombay Stock Exchange website by entering your PAN and application number.



Dixon Technologies has a strong financial track record. The company has reported a net profit of Rs. 50 crore on sales of Rs. 2,457 crore in FY2017. Its revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8 per cent while its net profit has witnessed a CAGR of 78.3 per cent during FY2013-17. Operating margin of the company has improved by 130 basis points over the last fours year due to growing contribution from original design manufacturer (ODM), which has better margins, says Angel Broking.