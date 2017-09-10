DigiLocker Crosses 78 Lakh Users, 97 Lakh Documents: 5 Things To Know

Highlights Mobile app DigiLocker has crossed more than 78 lakh registered users DigiLocker enables organisations to provide document e-copies to citizens Registered DigiLocker users get dedicated storage space linked to Aadhaar

With over 78 lakh registered users, DigiLocker provides safe storage & easy access to documents #TransformingIndiahttps://t.co/cjKSFPNdM9pic.twitter.com/U2mcO5OKrH — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 20, 2017

A government initiative aimed at paperless governance, mobile app DigiLocker, has crossed more than 78 lakh registered users. This was said by the government on microblogging site Twitter. DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for issuance, storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital form, enables select registered organisations to provide electronic or e-copies into 'digital lockers' allotted to citizens, according to the official DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in. Simply put, DigiLocker eliminates the use of physical documents to access and furnish documents including driving license, voter IT and school certificates. Using app DigiLocker, customers can upload scanned copies of their legacy documents in their accounts - or digital lockers.As of August 16, 2017, there were more than 97 lakh uploaded documents, 188 crore available documents and 4 lakh e-signed documents on the DigiLocker database, according to an infographic shared by the government.Here are five things to know about the DigiLocker app:1. Users registered with DigiLocker also get dedicated online storage space linked to the Aadhaar number, a 12-digit identity number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India. These individuals can access their digital lockers based on the Aadhaar.2. The documents can be electronically signed using the 'eSign' facility, which enables digital signing of self-uploaded documents - similar to the process of self-attestation.3. Listing various benefits of using the DigiLocker, the government said: "Citizens can access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and share it online. This is convenient and time saving."4. The documents are issued directly by the registered entities, therefore making "it easier to validate the authenticity of documents", the DigiLocker portal added. (Image)5. Key stakeholders in the DigiLocker system include "issuers" such as CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and the Income Tax Department, according to the portal. Besides, the DigiLocker system enables "requesters" such as universities, the Passport Office and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to access specific items stored on the database.