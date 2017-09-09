Deadline To File GST Returns For July (GSTR-1) Extended By A Month

Highlights Artisans with turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh exempted from GST registration Deadline for filing of GSTR-3B extended by four months Over 150 delegates attended the GST Council meet in Hyderabad

The government on Saturday extended the deadline for filing of GSTR-1 or sales return for July by a month till October 10, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. Earlier, the filing for GSTR-1 was supposed to end on September 10. Besides this, artisans with a turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh have also been exempted from registration under GST, said West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra. A three-member committee has been formed to look into the GSTN glitches, he added.Also, the deadline for filing of GSTR-3B has been extended by four months, Jammu and kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu stated.The decisions came after the 21st meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was held in Hyderabad.Addressing the media, Mr Jaitley also stated that around 70 per cent registrants have filed GST so far and nearly Rs 95,000 crore of revenue has been collected so far.Over 150 delegates were attending the meet being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.