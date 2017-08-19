Deadline For Filing First GST Returns, Payments Extended "Since it is the first tax Return to be filed under GST, the tax payers and the tax practitioners have requested for few more days to file their Return," CBEC said in a notification.

Press Note : Last date for payment of GST and filing of return for July 2017 extended by 5 days #GSTInformationpic.twitter.com/6iM1ofF7LZ — CBEC (@CBEC_India) August 19, 2017

In a major relief to taxpayers, the government on Saturday extended the last date for payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of July. The deadline has now been extended from August 20 to August 25. "Since it is the first tax Return to be filed under GST, the tax payers and the tax practitioners have requested for few more days to file their Return. Also there have been requests from States which are hit with floods to extend the last date for filing of GST Returns," Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) stated in a notification. Clarifying on the website functioning, it said that the last minute return filers have faced "some technical glitches".Those who do not want to avail of transitional credit in TRANS1 this month, the date for return filing will be August 25, it further said. And, those who want to fill TRANS1 this month, the deadline will be August 28, as announced earlier , it added.Businesses under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) set-up have to file their first return, GSTR 3B, for July on the portal of GST Network (GSTN). Over 71.30 lakh excise, service tax and VAT payers have migrated to the GSTN portal. Also, 15 lakh fresh registrations have happened on the portal.Apart from GSTR 3B, three forms -- GSTR 1, GSTR 2 and GSTR 3 -- need to be filed. Form GSTR 1 would reflect sales of a business, GSTR 2 would reflect purchases and GSTR 3 is a combination of sales and purchases.