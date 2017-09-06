Top IT Companies Vow To Fight For Employees Hit By Trump's Latest Move

Highlights
- Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped an Obama-era programme
- It protected from deportation immigrants brought illegally as children
- It is likely to impact 800,000 undocumented workers
The move is likely to impact 800,000 undocumented workers including more than 7,000 Indian-Americans. Trump shifted responsibility to a Congress controlled by his fellow Republicans and said it was now up to lawmakers to pass immigration legislation that could address the fate of those protected by DACA who would be in danger of deportation.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement: "We say this even though Microsoft, like many other companies, cares greatly about modernizing the tax system and making it fairer and more competitive. But we need to put the humanitarian needs of these 800,000 people on the legislative calendar before a tax bill."
"As an employer, we appreciate that Dreamers add to the competitiveness and economic success of our company and the entire nation's business community. In short, urgent DACA legislation is both an economic imperative and a humanitarian necessity."
Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet said: "Dreamers are our neighbors, our friends and our co-workers. This is their home. Congress needs to act now to #DefendDACA. #WithDreamers."
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post said: "This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it."
Tech giant IBM in a tweet said: "We support bipartisan legislation in Congress to allow them remain in the United States."
Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet said: "Apple will fight for them to be treated as equals."
