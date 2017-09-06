Top IT Companies Vow To Fight For Employees Hit By Trump's Latest Move

Highlights Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped an Obama-era programme It protected from deportation immigrants brought illegally as children It is likely to impact 800,000 undocumented workers

Dreamers are our neighbors, our friends and our co-workers. This is their home. Congress needs to act now to #DefendDACA. #WithDreamers — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 5, 2017

#Dreamers contribute to our companies and our communities just as much as you and I. Apple will fight for them to be treated as equals. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 5, 2017

250 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. I stand with them. They deserve our respect as equals and a solution rooted in American values. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 3, 2017