Confused About Last Date For GSTR 1/2/3 Filing? Read This

Have you read too much about the deadline to file the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and are still confused about the process? Here's a quick guide that will end your queries. GST returns - be it GSTR 1, GSTR 2 or GSTR 3 - can still be filed as the government has extended the last date for filing of sales and purchase data as well as payment of taxes for July and August. As per the new deadlines, the sales return or GSTR-1 for the month July will have to be filed by September 10, instead of September 5 earlier, and purchase returns or GSTR-2 would be filed by September 25, instead of September 10 earlier.GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, will have to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15.For August, the dates for filing GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 have been extended to October 5, October 10 and October 15. Earlier the last dates were September 20, September 25 and September 30, respectively.The decision to extend the final date for filing GST returns comes in the wake of industry demand citing scores of pending documents or invoices that need to be uploaded.Last week, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) had waived fee for delayed filing of initial returns in the form GSTR-3B and allowed businesses to correct errors in the initial return form while filing the final returns. The CBEC also said that entities that had not filed GST return 3B (using form GSTR-3B) can file the final returns in GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3, and pay taxes.Of the 59.57 lakh businesses who should file return for July, as many as 38.38 lakh taxpayers - accounting for 64.42 per cent of the total businesses registered in July - filed their GST returns.