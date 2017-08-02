Cochin Shipyard IPO Subscribed 92% On Day 1: Should You Invest?

Cochin Shipyard, India's largest state-owned shipyard, is offering 3.4 crore shares to public through an initial public offer (IPO), which opens on Tuesday (August 1, 2017). The issue, priced in a range of Rs 424-432, will help the company raise around Rs 979 crore in fresh capital and would increase its paid up equity capital to Rs 136 crore. Investors can apply Cochin Shipyard IPO in lot sizes of 30 shares. The "Maharatna" company's IPO will close on Thursday (August 3, 2017). As of 1.30pm, Cochin Shipyard was subscribed 27 per cent. This IPO saw strong response and was subscribed 92 per cent on the very first day itself.Through this IPO, Government of India is offloading 25 per cent stake (1.13 crore shares) in Cochin Shipyard. Post this IPO, government's shareholding in the company will come down to 75 per cent from 100 per cent now. The company is also raising fresh capital worth Rs 979 crore, which it plans to use to set up a new dry dock (with Rs 443 crore investment) and an international ship repair facility (with Rs 230 crore investment) at Cochin Port Trust area.Cochin Shipyard provides both shipbuilding services (74 per cent of its revenue) and ship repair services (26 per cent of its revenue) to defence and non-defence sector. Its ship repair business has grown at a CAGR of 17.5 per cent over FY2013-17 increasing its contribution to total revenue from 17 per cent in FY13 to 26.4 per cent in FY17. Ship repair business has two times margins than ship building and Cochin Shipyard is the market leader in the ship repair segment with 39 per cent market share.Cochin Shipyard has an order book of Rs 3,078 crore, which is 1.5 times its FY2017 revenue. Out of the total order book, 80 per cent is from defence sector and 20 per cent is from non-defence sector. Angel Broking said, Cochin Shipyard's "healthy" order book provides revenue visibility in the near term. Its liquidity position is best amongst the listed players with negligible debt (around Rs 228 crore) and cash & equivalent of around Rs 2,000 crore as of FY2017, the brokerage added.Cochin Shipyard reported a net profit of Rs 312 crore on revenues of Rs 2,059 crore in FY17. Its revenue and net profit has grown at a CAGR of 11 per cent and 19 per cent over FY2007-FY2017. Meanwhile, its operating margin has expanded from 7.9 per cent in FY2007 to 18.4 per cent in FY2017. Cochin Shipyard's high dependence on defence sector and cyclical nature of commercial ship-building is seen as key risks in the business of Cochin Shipyard, analysts say.At the upper end of the price band, Cochin Shipyard's shares are valued at 15.7 times its FY17 earnings per share of Rs. 28, said Angel Broking. "Considering the past financial performance of CSL (Cochin Shipyard) and strong visibility on future growth, we rate this as SUBSCRIBE," the brokerage said. Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal also maintains a "Subscribe" rating on the issue citing its focus on high margin business, healthy order book and "attractive" valuation.