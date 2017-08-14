Coal India's Q1 Profit Falls 23%, Misses Estimates

Coal India's profit fell to 23.51 billion rupees for the three months ended June 30, from 30.65 billion rupees a year earlier.

Business | | Updated: August 14, 2017 19:02 IST
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of 26.62 billion rupees.

Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, said its first-quarter profit fell 23 per cent, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit fell to 23.51 billion rupees ($366.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 30.65 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run company said on Monday.

Coal production of the Kolkata-based company, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of India's output, fell to 118.84 million tonnes in the quarter from 125.67 million tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 64.1050 rupees)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

