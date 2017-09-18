Capacite Infraprojects IPO: Allotment, Basis of Allotment, Listing And Other Details

The initial public offer of Mumbai-based construction company, Capacit'e Infraprojects got an overwhelming response with the issue getting subscription of 186 times on the final day. With 186 times subscription Capacit'e Infraprojects' IPO becomes the most subscribed IPO of 2017. Its strong track record of timely project execution, revenue visibility and attractive valuation led to strong demand for the issue, analysts said. The portion of Capacit'e Infraprojects' IPO reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 651 time while the portion reserved for Institutional investors was subscribed 134 times.After such a strong response to the IPO, investors would be eager to know about allotment and the basis of allotment of the issue.The allotment of shares is decided by registrar of the issue. For, Capacit'e Infraprojects, Karvy Computershare Private Limited is the registrar, who will decide the allotment basis in compliance with Sebi guidelines. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised by September 21, 2017. If you have applied for the IPO and want to check the allotment status, you can see that onInvestors can check details of their application like bid quantity, price, number of shares allotted on thealso.Once the basis of allotment is finalized, the refund process will start. The refund process and credit of IPO shares to the applicant's demat account will happen on or by September 22, 2017.After allotment, the final step in the IPO process is listing, which in the case of Capacit'e Infraprojects is likely to happen around September 25, 2017. Capacit'e Infraprojects share will be listed both on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.