BSNL's Special Pack To Counter Jio: 1 GB Data, Unlimited Calls For Rs 74

Highlights BSNL launches special tariff voucher 'Rakhi pe Saugat' at Rs 74 Valid for 5 days, BSNL's Rakhi voucher will come with 1GB data Benefits also include unlimited BSNL-to-BSNL local, STD calls

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering 1GB of 2G/3G data at Rs 74 in a special limited-period offer. Many telecom operators have been launching aggressive offers to counter Jio which has amassed over 10 per cent market share by subscribers in less than a year of its launch. Aimed at the Rakhi festival on August 7, BSNL's special pack called "Rakhi pe Saugat" is priced at Rs 74 and will come with a validity of five days, the telecom company said on microblogging site Twitter. BSNL's Rakhi voucher will include unlimited on-net calling - BSNL-to-BSNL local and STD calls - and 1GB data, it added.For those who want to make calls to users from other networks, BSNL has also included 74 minutes of off-net calling along with its 'Rakhi pe Saugat' voucher - which means calls from BSNL to other networks.Jio's has intensified competition in the telecom sector, wherein incumbent players are announcing new deals every other day, say some analysts. Many other telecom operators have also revised their existing data offers and announced new offers in a bid to their protect market share.BSNL's Rakhi offer is available from August 3. "Distance cannot separate this special bond...Unlimited calling with BSNL's Rakhi pe Saugat offer," BSNL further said.Meanwhile, BSNL had last month extended high speed data benefits to its select broadband customers. Under its "Happy Browsing Offer", BSNL offered complimentary pre-FUP (fair usage policy) download speed after breaching of the usage cap. According to multiple responses by BSNL to users' queries on microblogging site Twitter, certain customers were offered pre-FUP internet speed even after they breached the prescribed limit under its fair usage policy.