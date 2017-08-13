BSNL's Rs 44 Onam Plan: Get Data, A Year's Validity, 10 Paise Per MB

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a limited-period offer to celebrate Onam festival, which begins on August 25 this year. Called "Onam Plan," BSNL's offer is available for its prepaid subscribers in the Kerala circle, according to its regional website - kerala.bsnl.co.in. The Onam Plan is priced at Rs 44 and comes with a validity of 365 days. As part of the Rs 44 Onam Plan, BSNL is offering benefits such as 500 MB of data and call rates starting at five paise per minute for 30 days to its new customers, it noted.Here are 7 things to know about BSNL's Onam plan:1. BSNL launched its Onam Plan on August 7, 2017.2. Benefits for new customers: Under the Onam Plan, BSNL is offering a talk value of Rs 20 and 500 MB of data to its new customers, among other benefits. This offer is applicable for the first 30 days, according to the BSNL Kerala website. Also, BSNL calls - which means BSNL-to-BSNL calls - will be charged at 5 paise per minute while those on other networks will be charged at 10 paise per minute, it said.3. Mobile data will be charged at 10 paise per MB under the Onam Plan, according to the website.4. In effect, this translates to the data rate of Rs 100 per GB, according to the website.5. All calls under the Onam Plan, "from anywhere to any network in India," will be charged at one paisa per second.6. Telecom company is also offering a full talk value or talk time on recharges/top-ups of Rs 110, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.7. BSNL's Onam Plan also comes with the option of FFE or "Friends and Family" pack, with a maximum of four numbers. The four subscribers can enjoy calls on the BSNL network at 10 paise per minute. Those subscribing to the 'Friends and Family' offer will also be able to enjoy calls to other networks at 20 paise per minute, according to the portal.How to activateTo migrate from other plans, customers need to send an SMS to mobile number 123 in the format 'PLAN < space > ONAM', BSNL Kerala added on its website.How to add 'Friends & Family' numbersBSNL said customers can subscribe to the Friends and Family offer by way of SMS. Customers can add numbers under the FFE option "one by one" by sending an SMS to 123 in the format 'FFE <> 10-digit mobile number/landline'