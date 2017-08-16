BSNL's Latest Offer: Get Double Data On Recharges From Rs 78 BSNL's double data benefit starts at the STV of Rs 78, which now comes with 2 GB of data and validity of three days.

BSNL said its Double Data offer is available till August 20 Highlights BSNL offers double quantity of data on purchase of select recharges Get up to 14% extra talk-time on select voice vouchers, says BSNL Double data, extra talk-time offers available till August 20, it adds



BSNL's Double Data Offer



BSNL is providing double data on purchase of certain data STVs, according to its website - bsnl.co.in. BSNL's Double Data offer is also available till August 20, it said. The double data benefit starts at the STV of Rs 78, which now comes with 2 GB of data and validity of three days.



BSNL has also extended the benefits of its voice and SMS packs to national roaming under a special scheme. "Now enjoy the benefits of all our Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) and combo vouchers also in roaming," BSNL said in one of the posts on Twitter. This means a recharge purchased in the home state or "licensee service area (LSA)" - where the subscriber has bought the BSNL connection - will also be valid while roaming. Earlier, such benefits were not available while roaming. This offer started from August 15, 2017, BSNL added.



Giving an example to explain its Independence Day offer, BSNL said that the STV of Rs. 349 - which comes with unlimited voice calls to any network only in home LSA - will now come with the benefit of unlimited voice calls on any network even when the customer is travelling out from Home LSA to any area where BSNL operates.



BSNL has also announced some limited-period offers focused on Independence Day 2017.



Full talk-time



BSNL is also offering full-talk time on top-up recharges - which come with balance value used to operate prepaid connections - priced at Rs 20, Rs 40, Rs 60 and Rs 80, it said in another post.



Extra talk-time



