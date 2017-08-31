BSNL Offers 360 GBs Data At Rs 444. Details Here Beyond the daily limit of 4 GBs, customers would continue to receive mobile data at a reduced speed of 80 Kbps or kilobytes per second, BSNL said.

Amid heightened competition led by Reliance Jio BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering 360 GBs of 3G/2G data to its prepaid customers in at a cost of Rs 444. Under its STV or special tariff voucher priced at Rs 444, BSNL is offering 4 GBs of data every day. BSNL's Rs 444 offer comes with a validity of 90 days, according to its wireless service call centre. Beyond the daily limit of 4 GBs, customers would continue to receive mobile data at a reduced speed of 80 Kbps or kilobytes per second, BSNL added. Free voice calls and low cost mobile data offers from Reliance Jio - the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, has intensified competition in the domestic telecom market, pushing incumbent telecom operators to revise their offerings, say some analysts.Called 'BSNL Chaukka - 444', BSNL's Rs 444 pack will come with the benefit of "truly unlimited data," the telecom operator had said earlier.Meanwhile, BSNL has also announced an entry level 'Unlimited Broadband at Rs. 249' plan for its users under which they will get up to 300 GBs of data per month. The new plan also offers free calls during night time on certain days. The introductory offer is only for new customers and is valid for one year after which it will be changed to 'BBG Combo ULD Rs. 499' plan. Under the Rs. 249 plan, consumers will get up to 10 GBs of data daily. Users will get speeds of up to 2Mbps till 5GB data download after which it will be reduced to 1Mbps.Jio is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to give benefits of hundreds of GBs of 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. While its prepaid recharge packs are priced between Rs. 19 and Rs. 9,999, Jio's postpaid plans range from Rs 309 to Rs. 999 per month. Jio has also extended the benefits of its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with new plans as the benefits under its Summer Surprise scheme have come to an end. With a new recharge pack priced at Rs. 399, Jio's existing and new Prime members will get 1 GB of data per day at 4G speed for 84 days along with free voice calls, SMS (short message service) and access to MyJio app services.Jio recently closed the first-round of bookings for its 4G-enabled feature phone. Called JioPhone , this device will come at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. The JioPhone will be delivered to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis from September, Reliance Jio has said.