BSNL Independence Day Offer: Get Special Data, Call Benefits Even On Roaming

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is extending the benefits of its voice and SMS packs to national roaming under a special scheme focussed on Independence Day. Now get the benefits of voice/SMS special tariff vouchers and combo vouchers while roaming, BSNL said in a release. "The offer is beneficial to those who frequently travel," BSNL said. Called 'Independence Day offer', the scheme will be available "on pan-India basis with effect from August 15, 2017 in the areas where BSNL operates", it said.Currently, if you recharge with any STV (special tariff voucher), the benefit is available in the home state/LSA (licensee service area) "but from 15th August this benefit will be available even when a person travels outside his home state", state-run telecom company said in its statement dated August 10.Giving an example to explain its Independence Day offer, BSNL said that the STV of Rs 349 - which comes with unlimited voice calls to any network only in home LSA - will now come with the benefit of unlimited voice calls on any network even when the customer is travelling out from Home LSA to any area where BSNL operates.Aggressive pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio has boosted competition in the sector, leading to revision of data tariffs and announcement of new offers by many incumbent telecom companies, say some analysts. Many telecom companies have in the recent past announced attractive packs and lowered their data rates.Meanwhile, BSNL is offering unlimited data at Rs. 1,099 per month . In a special tariff voucher (STV) for its prepaid customers, data benefit under the Rs. 1,099 pack will come "without any speed restriction", BSNL said on microblogging site Twitter.