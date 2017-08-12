Big Bazaar August 'Maha Bachat' Sale Begins. Discounts And Other Details

Big Bazaar further said that customers shopping with HDFC Bank cards will get an additional 7 per cent discount.
The day is finally here! Shop at Big Bazaar today & avail all the #Mahabachat offers before everyone else! pic.twitter.com/hcbGdmJg7b— Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) August 11, 2017
Through this offer, some lucky customers will get a chance to meet batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Big Bazaar said in a tweet.
This Mahabachat at Big Bazaar it's your chance to meet @sachin_rt Watch the video to find out how.#WinwithQuakerdairypic.twitter.com/cTXrl9yMs7— Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) August 11, 2017
Here is a glimpse of what you get in this promotional offer:
-Rs 80 off on MRP of Red Label / Tata gold / Tata Premium Tea 1 kg. pack
- Rs 75 off on MRP of health drinks like Bournvita / Complain / Chocolate Horlicks 1 kg. pack
-Golden Harvest Atta 5 kg and 10 kg pack is available @ Rs 26.90 per kg.
-Flat 60 per cent off on branded soft and hard trolley bags and flat 50 per cent off on laptop backpacks
-Discounts up to 50 per cent on home appliances of Koryo brand along with attractive cashbacks in Future Pay wallet