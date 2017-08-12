Big Bazaar August 'Maha Bachat' Sale Begins. Discounts And Other Details

The day is finally here! Shop at Big Bazaar today & avail all the #Mahabachat offers before everyone else! pic.twitter.com/hcbGdmJg7b — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) August 11, 2017

Big Bazaar has announced a new promotional sale called "Maha Bachat" offer, which will be for five days starting from August 12 through August 16. In this 5-day long offer, the retailer is giving hefty discounts on various categories of items like food, home & personal care, fashion and home appliances. The retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off on apparels. During this offer, if you shop for Rs 2,000, then you will get Rs 500 cash back in your Future Pay wallet, Big Bazaar said on its website.Big Bazaar further said that customers shopping with HDFC Bank cards will get an additional 7 per cent discount.

Through this offer, some lucky customers will get a chance to meet batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Big Bazaar said in a tweet.

This Mahabachat at Big Bazaar it's your chance to meet @sachin_rt Watch the video to find out how.#WinwithQuakerdairypic.twitter.com/cTXrl9yMs7 — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) August 11, 2017

Here is a glimpse of what you get in this promotional offer:



-Rs 80 off on MRP of Red Label / Tata gold / Tata Premium Tea 1 kg. pack



- Rs 75 off on MRP of health drinks like Bournvita / Complain / Chocolate Horlicks 1 kg. pack-Golden Harvest Atta 5 kg and 10 kg pack is available @ Rs 26.90 per kg.-Flat 60 per cent off on branded soft and hard trolley bags and flat 50 per cent off on laptop backpacks-Discounts up to 50 per cent on home appliances of Koryo brand along with attractive cashbacks in Future Pay wallet