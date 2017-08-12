Big Bazaar Sale Is Open Till August 16. Here Are The Details

How to avail this offer:
* Provide 10 digits mobile number at the time of bill to cashier.
* After billing you also need to verify the 10 digits mobile number mentioned on bill above bar-code. Post that you need to register on the Future Pay App (in case if you are not registered)
Here are the details of the offer:
* On shopping of Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,999, customer will receive Rs 500 (Rs 125 x 4 months) as cash in Future Pay Wallet which will be added monthly for 4 months from September till December
* On shopping of Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,999, they will receive Rs 1,000 (Rs 125 x 8 months) as cash in Future Pay Wallet which will be added monthly at the start of each month for 8 months from September, 2017 till April, 2018
* On shopping of Rs 6,000 and above, Rs 1,500 (Rs 125 x 12 months) as cash in Future Pay Wallet which will be added monthly at the start of each month for 12 months from September, 2017 till August, 2018
Some lucky customers will also get a chance to meet batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Big Bazaar stated in a tweet.
This Mahabachat at Big Bazaar it's your chance to meet @sachin_rt Watch the video to find out how.#WinwithQuakerdairypic.twitter.com/cTXrl9yMs7— Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) August 11, 2017