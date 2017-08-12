Big Bazaar Sale Is Open Till August 16. Here Are The Details

Under the five-day sale, Big Bazaar is offering up to 50 per cent off on apparels.

Business | | Updated: August 12, 2017 22:37 IST
Customers shopping with HDFC Bank cards will get an additional 7 per cent discount, Big Bazaar said.

Big Bazaar "Maha Bachat" sale will remain open till August 16 under which discounts on various categories of items like food, home and personal care, fashion and home appliances is offered. Under the five-day sale, the retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off on apparels. Customers shopping with HDFC Bank cards will get an additional 7 per cent discount, Big Bazaar said. The cash back offer will be credited through Future Pay wallet. However, it is not mandatory to pay via the wallet while shopping.

How to avail this offer:

* Provide 10 digits mobile number at the time of bill to cashier. 

* After billing you also need to verify the 10 digits mobile number mentioned on bill above bar-code. Post that you need to register on the Future Pay App (in case if you are not registered)

Here are the details of the offer: 

* On shopping of Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,999, customer will receive Rs 500 (Rs 125 x 4 months) as cash in Future Pay Wallet which will be added monthly for 4 months from September till December

* On shopping of Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,999, they will receive Rs 1,000 (Rs 125 x 8 months) as cash in Future Pay Wallet which will be added monthly at the start of each month for 8 months from September, 2017 till April, 2018

* On shopping of Rs 6,000 and above, Rs 1,500 (Rs 125 x 12 months) as cash in Future Pay Wallet which will be added monthly at the start of each month for 12 months from September, 2017 till August, 2018

Some lucky customers will also get a chance to meet batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Big Bazaar stated in a tweet.

 

