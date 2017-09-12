Bharti Airtel Launches VoLTE Services. Check Out Recharge Plans

Called Airtel VoLTE, Bharti Airtel's new offering will be available on 4G- or LTE-enabled mobile devices with Airtel 4G SIMs, the telecom company said.

Airtel plans to roll out VoLTE across the country over the next few months

Highlights

  1. Bharti Airtel launched VoLTE services in Mumbai on Monday
  2. Airtel became second operator after Jio to offer VoLTE service in country
  3. Airtel VoLTE to be available at no additional data charges, says company
Bharti Airtel has launched its VoLTE or Voice over LTE (Long-Term Evolution) services in Mumbai, marking its entry as the second operator after Reliance Jio to start such service in the country. Called Airtel VoLTE, Bharti Airtel's new offering will be available on 4G- or LTE-enabled mobile devices with Airtel 4G SIMs, the telecom company said. Available at no additional data charges, the VoLTE service will enable Airtel customers to make calls to any mobile or landline network, said Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom services provider. Calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack, it added.

Bharti Airtel said Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speed while the call is in progress. Even in the case of non-availability of 4G, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times, Bharti Airtel said in its press release dated September 11.

Airtel plans to roll out VoLTE across the country over the next few months.

At present, Reliance Jio is the only operator in India offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE technology across the country. Other telecom players have been offering voice calls to their 4G customers with support of their other established networks - 2G and 3G. Jio has made voice calls on its 4G network free for lifetime.

Reliance Jio's aggressive entry has led the Indian telecom space into a state of heightened competition, with incumbent players extending their services and revising their tariffs, some analysts say.

Bharti Airtel offers a carry forward facility on recharge packs offering 4G/3G data balance, according to its website. The data balance is carried forward "if recharged again with same denomination before validity expiry", Airtel said.

"Daily/per day recharge packs will be valid till 12:00 midnight," Bharti Airtel's Mumbai website noted.

Here are some of the recharge options/features available to Airtel prepaid customers in Mumbai, according to Airtel website:
Denomination (Range)Benefit/FeatureValidityCategory
5Local mobile calls @35p/min (paise per minute) and STD mobile calls @ 30p/min84 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
6STD Mobile Calls @ 40 P/Min1 DaySpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
725p/min STD Mobile calls1 DaySpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
970 Local + National SMS5 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
10Talktime of Rs 7.47UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
11Local mobile calls @25p/min84 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
12Local Airtel mobile calls at 10p/min2 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
13Local Airtel mobile calls at 15p/min3 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
15Calling to Nepal @ 12p/s; Bangladesh @ 5p/s; Iran, Israel, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea or Turkey at 10p/s Belgium/Egypt/France/Germany/Indonesia/ Italy/Japan/Kenya/Mozambique/ Philippines/SoutAfrica/Spain/Lanka/Zambia-15p/s30 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
16Local mobile calls @50p/min7 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
17100 MB 4G/3G data 2 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
18Full talktime of Rs 18 & 2 local airtel SMS, till midnight (for the same day)1 DaySpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
19STD mob (mobile) calls @ 50p/m, 7 days7 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
20Talktime of Rs 14.95UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
21450 minutes of local A2A (Airtel-to-Airtel) Mobile Night Calls (12 am-6 am)28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
22Benefit: Local & STD mobile calls at 45p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
25150MB 4G/3G4 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
2626TT for 2 days + 2 Local A2A SMS for 1 day2 Days/1 DaySpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
27Main Account Talktime of Rs 20.18 along with 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 DayUnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
28Rs. 28 = 165 MB 3G/4G data for 4 days4 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
29115MB 4G/3G30 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
30Talktime of Rs 22.42UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
31STD mob calls @50p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
32Airtel to Airtel Local & STD mobile calls at 15p/min7 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
33Local mobile calls at 45p/min12 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
34Benefit: Local & STD mobile calls at 1p/s56 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
35ISD Pack: Saudi Arabia / Bahrain / Kuwait @12p/sec; UAE / Australia / Nigeria / UK @15p/sec; Singapore / Malaysia / Hong Kong / Thailand @ 8p/sec; Yemen @ 14p/sec; Qatar @17p/sec; Oman @ 24p/sec; Iraq @ 21p/sec; China @ 2p/sec 30 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
36STD mobile calls at 35p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
37370 Local + National SMS21 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
38Local mobile calls at 35p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
40Talktime of Rs 30.9UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
41235MB 4G/3G6 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
43Local & STD mobile calls at 40p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
45Local mobile calls at 45P/min84 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
46Rs.46 = 275 MB 4G/3G data 7 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
47Rs 47 Talktime valid for 4 Days & 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 day4 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
48Rs. 48 = 275 MB 3G/4G data for 7 days7 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
49STD mobile calls at 30p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
50Talktime of Rs.39.37UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
51Benefit: Rs.51 = OG roaming calls will be as per home tariff for all circles 28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
52STD mobile calls at 25p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
53Unlimited Airtel Local & STD+50MB 4G/3G on All Handset + 200MB 4G/3G extra on 4G Handset, 7 Days7 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
541GB 4G/3G1 Day3G/4G Data Recharge
56Rs.56 = 325 MB 4G/3G data for 8 days8 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
57Local mobile calls at 25p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
58330MB 4G/3G8 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
59Call to USA and Canada @ 1.5p/sec 30 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
60Talktime of Rs47.85UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
65Main Account Talktime of Rs52.08 along with 2 Local Airtel SMSUnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
67Local & STD mobile calls at 45p/min84 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
70Talktime of Rs 56.32UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
71Local & STD Airtel mobile calls at 15p/min28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
7812 Mins of ISD Calls to Nepal and Pakistan 3 WeeksSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
83Local & STD mobile calls at 40p/min56 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
84Talktime Rs 52, Data 50 MB 3G, Local & STD Mobile calls @ 1.7p/s and Landline @ 2.5p/s, for 30 days.30 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
89Main Account Talktime of Rs 72.42 along with 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 Day.UnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
90Talktime of Rs 73.27UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
91525MB 4G/3G13 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
93Unlimited Airtel local & STD+100 Min on Airtel to other mobile + 50MB 4G/3G on all handset + 200MB 4G/3G extra on 4G handset7 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
95Rs 77.51 talktime + 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 DayUnlimited/1 DaySpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
961GB 4G/3G***5 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
98Rs.98 = 550 MB 4G/3G data for 14 days14 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
100Talktime of Rs 81.75UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
105Rs 105 talktime for 10 days and 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 day10 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
106Talktime Rs 71, Data 50 MB 3G, Local & STD Mobile calls @ 1.7p/s and Landline @ 2.5p/s, for 30 days.30 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
109Rs.109 = 625 MB 4G/3G data for 28 days28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
114Main Account Talktime of Rs93.61 along with 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 Day.UnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
120Talktime of Rs 98.69UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
145Enjoy Unlimited Local & STD Airtel calls + 2GB data on 4G Handset with 4G SIM and 1GB for others .Validity 28 days. T&C apply.28 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
146Enjoy Free Local +STD Airtel to Airtel mobile calls + 50MB 3G/4G data for 28 days. For 4G handset only, get 300MB data. (T&C apply)28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
150Talktime of Rs124.12UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
153Main Account Talktime of Rs126.66 along with 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 Day.UnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
15560 minutes of ISD calls across 30 countries 2 WeeksSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
158370 MB28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
1751GB 4G/3G28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
183Main Account Talktime of Rs152.08 along with 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 Day.UnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
192Unlimited All Local Calls+1GB 3G/4G Data for 28 days. T&C Apply28 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
198Rs.198 = 2 GB 2G data for 28 days28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
200Talktime of Rs.166.49UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
205Rs. 205 talktime for 25 days & 2 Local Airtel SMS for 1 dayTalktime Validity-25 Days,SMS Validity-1 DaySpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
220Talktime of Rs. 195UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
230Talktime of Rs.205UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
244Unlimited Local+STD Airtel to Airtel Mobile calls with 50MB data.For 4G Handset+ 4G SIM,extra 1GB Data. Validity 28days. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
248Rs. 248 = 1.5 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
250Talktime of Rs235UnlimitedTop-up Recharge
2521.5 GB 4G/3G. 1.5GB Happy Hours Night data (3 am to 5 am)28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
260Talktime of Rs.250UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
270Talktime of Rs.260UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
2934G handset with 4G SIM:Unlimited Local+STD Airtel mobile, 1GB/day,84days.Other handset:Unlimited Local+STD,2GB ,35days.T&C apply84/35 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
296Rs.296 = 2GB 4G/3G data for 28 days (Applicable for all handsets) + Additional 2GB 4G/3G data for 28 days (Applicable for 4G handsets with 4G SIM only)28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
300Talktime of Rs 300UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
309Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls with 4 days validity. T&C apply.4 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
347Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 1GB/day 3G/4G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
349Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 1GB/day 3G/4G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
350Talktime of Rs 350UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
3963GB 4G/3G28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
398Rs. 398 = 3 GB 3G/4G data 28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
399Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 1GB/day 4G/3G data+100 National SMS with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
4494G handset with 4G SIM: Unlimited all local + STD, 1GB/day, 84days.Other handset: Unlimited all local + STD, 2GB/day, 35 days. T&C apply84/35 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
495Rs 495 recharge for 1 day, till 12:00 midnight. Unlimited incoming, 500 MB data, 100 SMS/day, 100 min Local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff www.airtel.in/IR1 DayInternational Roaming Recharge
498Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 1.5GB/day 4G/3G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
499Rs.499 = 4GB 4G/3G data for 28 days (Applicable for all handsets) + Additional 6GB 4G/3G data for 28 days (Applicable for 4G handsets with 4G SIM only)28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
500Talktime of Rs 500UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
545Now Enjoy Free Local and STD Airtel Mobile calls 90 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
549Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 2GB/day 3G/4G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
550Talktime of Rs 550UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
601Rs 200 talktime, 2 GB 3G/4G data, local STD mobile call @1.7p/sec, LL (landline) @2.5P/sec 30 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
647100 min incoming, 500MB data, 100 SMS/day, 100 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff- www. airtel.in/IR1 DayInternational Roaming Recharge
648Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 2.5GB/day 4G/3G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
649Rs 649 recharge for 1 day, till 12:00 midnight. Unlimited incoming, 500 MB data, 100 SMS/day,100 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff www.airtel.in/IR1 DayInternational Roaming Recharge
695Now Enjoy Free Local and STD Airtel Mobile calls for 90 days. Also 500MB 4G/3G Data for 90 days90 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
750Talktime of Rs 750UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
786Rs 786 talktime & 2 local airtel SMS for 1 dayUnlimitedSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
795Now Enjoy Free Local and STD Airtel Mobile calls for 90 days. Also 1GB 4G/3G Data for 90 days90 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
799Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 3GB/day 3G/4G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
899Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 3.5GB/day 4G/3G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
99210GB 4G/3G/2G365 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
995Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 4GB/day 3G/4G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
996Rs 996 recharge for 1 day, till 12:00 midnight. 100 min incoming, 500 MB data, 100 SMS/day, 100 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff- www.airtel.in/IR1 DayInternational Roaming Recharge
997IR Pack - 30mins Free incoming calls thereafter incoming @ Rs 19/min, Outgoing @ Rs39/min data @ 39p/10KB, Rs 15/SMS 30 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
998Rs. 998 = 10 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days28 Days3G/4G Data Recharge
999Enjoy Unlimited all local + STD calls and 4 GB/day 4G/3G data. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
1000Talktime of Rs 1000UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
1099TT (talktime) Rs 320 + 3GB 4G/3G data; calls to Nepal @ 12p/s; Bangladesh @ 5p/s; Iran, Israel, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea or Turkey @ 10p/s; Belgium, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mozambique, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Lanka or Zambia @ 15p/s; USA & Canada @ 1.5p/s30 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
1198Enjoy Unlimited all Local+STD calls and 5GB/day 4G/3G data with 28 days validity. T&C apply.28 DaysSpecial Recharge - STV : Combo
1199Unlimited incoming, 3GB data, 100 SMS/day, 250 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff-www.airtel.in/IR10 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
1500Talktime of Rs.1500UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
2000Talktime of Rs.2000UnlimitedFull Talk-time Recharge
2199TT Rs 1001 + 5GB 4G/3G data; calls to Nepal @ 12p/s; Bangladesh @ 5p/s; Iran, Israel, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea or Turkey @ 10p/s; Belgium, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mozambique, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Lanka, Zambia @ 15p/s; USA & Canada @1.5p/s 30 DaysRecharge for New Customers (First Recharge / Second Recharge)
2498Recharge of Rs 2498 for 30 days.Free benefits:unlimited incoming,5 GB data,100sms/Day,500min loc/call to India. For covered countries/tariff-www.airtel.in/IR30 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
2998250 min incoming, 3 GB data, 100 SMS/day, 250 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff- www.airtel.in/IR10 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
2999Unlimited incoming, 3GB data,100 SMS/day, 250 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff-www.airtel.in/IR10 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
3995250 min incoming, 3 GB data, 100 SMS/day, 250 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff- www.airtel.in/IR10 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
3998500 mins incoming, 5 GB data,100 SMS/day, 500 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff-www.airtel.in/IR30 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
3999Unlimited incoming, 5 GB data,100 SMS/day,500 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff-www.airtel.in/IR30 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge
6999500 mins incoming, 5 GB data,100 SMS/day,500 min local/call to India. For covered countries/tariff-www.airtel.in/IR30 DaysInternational Roaming Recharge


