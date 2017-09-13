Behind Airtel's Plan To Build India's 'Most Advanced' Network

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced strategic partnership with South Korean telecom operator SK Telecom in its bid to create the most advanced telecom network. South Korea is famous for having the highest data speeds in the world. Terming the partnership a game-changer, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said his company and SK Telecom will also collaborate on an ongoing basis to evolve standards for 5G networking among other technologies. The Indian telecom major is currently locked in an extended price war with billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, which is aggressively grabbing market share with competitive tariffs.

In a series of tweets, Airtel said its partnership with SK Telecom will create the most advanced telecom network in India and dramatically improve customer experience.

Here is how Airtel plans to gain the upper hand against Jio

1) Airtel’s partner, SK Telecom, is known for using latest technologies and is widely recognised as one of the world’s foremost telecom operators. At 26.1 Mbit per second, South Korea is considered to have the fastest average internet connection in the world, according to a report by Akamai Technologies, a global provider of cloud and content delivery services. South Korea's speed is almost four times faster than world average.

2) SK Telecom were the pioneers in development of the global mobile telecommunications industry by launching CDMA (2G), WCDMA (3G) and LTE-A (4G).

3) The two companies will also collaborate on an ongoing basis to evolve standards for 5G and advanced technologies like network functions virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and Internet of Things (IoT), Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

4) Under the partnership, both the companies will work across several areas including developing bespoke software to improve network experience, leveraging advanced digital tools including machine learning, big data and building customised tools to improve network planning based on every customer's device experience.

5) Airtel launched its VoLTE or Voice over Long-Term Evolution services in the Mumbai circle this week to match Jio’s offering. Airtel VoLTE, which enables better call quality, relies on high speed internet to transfer calls though data packets.



