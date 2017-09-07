Bank FD Rates: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank Vs Axis Bank And More

Here are the interest rates offered by seven banks, including SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank.
State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit Rates:SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (Below rupees One Crore) with effect from July 1, 2017, according to its website.
The revised interest rates are as under:
|Tenors
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.07.2017
(In %)
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.07.2017 (In %)
|7 days to 45 days
5.5
6
|46 days to 179 days
6.5
7
|180 days to 210 days
6.5
7
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.5
7
|1 year
6.75
7.25
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.5
7
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.5
7
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.25
6.75
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.25
6.75
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.25
6.75
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore)
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 19, 2017
|General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4
|4.5
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|6
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6
|6.5
|91 days to 120 days
|6
|6.5
|121 days to 184 days
|6
|6.5
|185 days to 289 days
|6.25
|6.75
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.5
|7
|1 year to 389 days
|6.75
|7.25
|390 days to 2 years
|6.75
|7.25
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|6.5
|7
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|6.5
|7
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|6.5
|7
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits
|Period
|< 1 Crore
|>=1 Crore to < 5 Crores
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|Interest Rate
|**Senior Citizen Rates
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|(per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|4.25%
|4.75%
|15 - 29 days
|4.25%
|4.75%
|4.25%
|4.75%
|30 - 45 days
|5.50%
|6.00%
|4.25%
|4.75%
|46 - 60 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|4.50%
|5.00%
|61 - 90 days
|5.75%
|6.25%
|4.50%
|5.00%
|91 days - 6 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|5.75%
|6.25%
|6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5.25%
|5.75%
|6 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5.25%
|5.75%
|9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5.25%
|5.75%
|9 mnths 4 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6.25%
|6.75%
|9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|5.25%
|5.75%
|9 months 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|5.25%
|5.75%
|9 months 17 days < 1 Year
|6.25%
|6.75%
|5.25%
|5.75%
|1 Year
|6.75%
|7.25%
|4.90%
|5.40%
|1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days
|6.75%
|7.25%
|4.90%
|5.40%
|1 year 4 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|6.50%
|7.00%
|1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|5.00%
|5.50%
|1 Year 16 days
|6.25%
|6.75%
|5.00%
|5.50%
|1 year 17 days - 2 Years
|6.25%
|6.75%
|5.00%
|5.50%
|2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|4.85%
|5.35%
|2 Years 16 days
|6.00%
|6.50%
|4.85%
|5.35%
|2 years 17 days - 3 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|4.85%
|5.35%
|3 years 1day - 5 years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|4.85%
|5.35%
|5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|4.85%
|5.35%
|8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years
|6.00%
|6.50%
|4.85%
|5.35%
Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:
|Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr.
|Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr #
|NRE TD Less Than Rs. 1 Cr
|NRE TD Rs. 1 Cr. To Rs. 10 Cr.
|PNB Tax Saver FD
|W.E.F. 19.08.2017
|W.E.F. 03.02.2017
|W.E.F. 19.08.2017
|W.E.F. 03.02.2017
|Sl. No
|Period
|ROI (% p.a.)
|A.Y.**
|For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.)
|ROI (% p.a.)
|A.Y.**
|ROI (% p.a.)
|ROI (% p.a.)
|ROI (% p.a.)
|1
|7 to 14 days
|4
|4
|4.5
|4
|4
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2
|15 to 29days
|4
|4
|4.5
|4
|4
|NA
|NA
|NA
|3
|30 to 45 days
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|4
|4
|NA
|NA
|NA
|4
|46 to 90 days
|5.5
|5.5
|6
|4
|4
|NA
|NA
|NA
|5
|91 to 179 days
|6
|6
|6.5
|4
|4
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6
|180 days to 270 Days
|6.25
|6.3
|6.75
|4.25
|4.27
|NA
|NA
|NA
|7
|271 days to less than 1 year
|6.25
|6.35
|6.75
|4.25
|4.3
|NA
|NA
|NA
|8
|1 year
|6.6
|6.77
|7.1
|4.5
|4.58
|6.6
|4.5
|NA
|9
|above 1 year & upto 3 years
|6.5
|6.66
|7
|4.5
|4.58
|6.5
|4.5
|NA
|10
|above 3 year & upto 5 years
|6.25
|6.82
|6.75
|4.5
|4.79
|6.25
|4.5
|Public (General)- 6.25 (for 5 years) 6.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)
|Sr. Citizen (General)- 6.75 (for 5 years) 6.75 ( for above 5years to 10 years)
|Staff member- 7.25 (for 5 years) 7.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)
|11
|above 5 years & upto 10 years
|6.25
|7.27
|6.75
|4.5
|5.02
|6.25
|4.5
|Retired Staff (Sr. Citizen)- 7.25(for 5 years) 7.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)
Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:
|PERIOD
|INTEREST RATES (% P.A.)
|INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS
|INTEREST RATES ON DEPOSITS OF
|BELOW RS. 1 CRORE
|RS. 1 CRORE < RS.5 CRORES
|7 days to 14 days
|3.5
|5.5
|15 days to 29 days
|3.5
|5.5
|30 days to 45 days
|5.5
|5.5
|46 days to 60 days
|6
|6
|61 days < 3 months
|6
|6
|3 months < 4 months
|6.25
|6
|4 months < 5 months
|6.25
|6
|5 months < 6 months
|6.25
|6
|6 months < 7 months
|6.5
|6.25
|7 months < 8 months
|6.5
|6.25
|8 months < 9 months
|6.5
|6.25
|9 months < 10 months
|6.5
|6.25
|10 months < 11 months
|6.5
|6.25
|11 months < 1 year
|6.5
|6.25
|1 year < 13 months
|6.75
|6.5
|13 months < 14 months
|6.75
|6.5
|14 months < 15 months
|6.75
|6.5
|15 months < 16 months
|6.75
|6.5
|16 months < 17 months
|6.75
|6.5
|17 months < 18 months
|6.75
|6.5
|18 Months < 2 years
|6.25
|6
|2 years < 30 months
|6.25
|6
|30 months < 3 years
|6.25
|6
|3 years < 5 years
|6.25
|6
|5 years to 10 years
|6.25
|6
Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:
|Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 18th Aug 2017 (subject to change from time to time)
|Regular
|Senior Citizen*
|Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed
|Less than Rs. 1 Crore#
|Annualised Yield
|Less than Rs. 1 Crore#
|Annualised Yield
|7 - 14 Days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|4.00%
|4.00%
|15 - 30 Days
|4.00%
|4.00%
|4.50%
|4.50%
|31 - 45 Days
|5.00%
|5.00%
|5.50%
|5.50%
|46 - 90 Days
|5.40%
|5.40%
|5.90%
|5.90%
|91 - 120 Days
|5.60%
|5.60%
|6.10%
|6.10%
|121 - 179 days
|6.00%
|6.00%
|6.50%
|6.50%
|180 Days
|6.40%
|6.40%
|6.90%
|6.90%
|181 Days to 269 Days
|6.40%
|6.50%
|6.90%
|7.02%
|270 Days
|6.40%
|6.50%
|6.90%
|7.02%
|271 Days to 363 Days
|6.40%
|6.50%
|6.90%
|7.02%
|364 Days
|6.60%
|6.71%
|7.10%
|7.23%
|365 Days to 389 Days
|6.60%
|6.77%
|7.10%
|7.92%
|390 Days (12 months 25 days)
|6.60%
|6.77%
|7.10%
|7.92%
|391 Days - Less than 23 Months
|6.50%
|6.66%
|7.00%
|7.19%
|23 Months
|6.40%
|6.56%
|6.90%
|7.08%
|23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years
|6.40%
|6.56%
|6.90%
|7.08%
|2 years- less than 3 years
|6.40%
|6.56%
|6.90%
|7.08%
|3 years and above but less than 4 years
|6.25%
|6.40%
|6.75%
|6.92%
|4 years and above but less than 5 years
|6.25%
|6.40%
|6.75%
|6.92%
|5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
|6.50%
|6.66%
Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Rates:For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)
- Below Rs. One Crore
Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of more than Rs 10 Crores & Up to Rs 50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal)