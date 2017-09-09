Bank FD (Fixed Deposits) Interest Rates: What SBI, ICICI And HDFC Banks Offer

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit Rates:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 01.07.2017

(In %) Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.07.2017 (In %) 7 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 179 days 6.5 7 180 days to 210 days 6.5 7 211 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year 6.75 7.25 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.5 7 456 days to less than 2 years 6.5 7 2 years to less than 3 years 6.25 6.75 3 years to less than 5 years 6.25 6.75 5 years and up to 10 years 6.25 6.75

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 19, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.75 7.25 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:

Period < 1 Crore >=1 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 4.25% 4.75% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 4.25% 4.75% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 4.50% 5.00% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 4.50% 5.00% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 5.25% 5.75% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 5.25% 5.75% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 5.25% 5.75% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6.25% 6.75% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 5.25% 5.75% 9 months 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 5.25% 5.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 5.25% 5.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 4.90% 5.40% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 4.90% 5.40% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 6.50% 7.00% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 5.00% 5.50% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 5.00% 5.50% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 5.00% 5.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 4.85% 5.35% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 4.85% 5.35% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 4.85% 5.35% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 4.85% 5.35% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 4.85% 5.35% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% 4.85% 5.35%

Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:

Domestic TD Less Than Rs.1 Cr. Domestic TD Rs.1 Cr. To Rs 10 Cr # NRE TD Less Than Rs. 1 Cr NRE TD Rs. 1 Cr. To Rs. 10 Cr. PNB Tax Saver FD W.E.F. 19.08.2017 W.E.F. 03.02.2017 W.E.F. 19.08.2017 W.E.F. 03.02.2017 Sl. No Period ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.** For Senior Citizen ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) A.Y.** ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) ROI (% p.a.) 1 7 to 14 days 4 4 4.5 4 4 NA NA NA 2 15 to 29days 4 4 4.5 4 4 NA NA NA 3 30 to 45 days 4.5 4.5 5 4 4 NA NA NA 4 46 to 90 days 5.5 5.5 6 4 4 NA NA NA 5 91 to 179 days 6 6 6.5 4 4 NA NA NA 6 180 days to 270 Days 6.25 6.3 6.75 4.25 4.27 NA NA NA 7 271 days to less than 1 year 6.25 6.35 6.75 4.25 4.3 NA NA NA 8 1 year 6.6 6.77 7.1 4.5 4.58 6.6 4.5 NA 9 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.5 6.66 7 4.5 4.58 6.5 4.5 NA 10 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.82 6.75 4.5 4.79 6.25 4.5 Public (General)- 6.25 (for 5 years) 6.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years) Sr. Citizen (General)- 6.75 (for 5 years) 6.75 ( for above 5years to 10 years) Staff member- 7.25 (for 5 years) 7.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years) 11 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 7.27 6.75 4.5 5.02 6.25 4.5 Retired Staff (Sr. Citizen)- 7.25(for 5 years) 7.25 ( for above 5years to 10 years)

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:

PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS INTEREST RATES ON DEPOSITS OF BELOW RS. 1 CRORE RS. 1 CRORE < RS.5 CRORES 7 days to 14 days 3.5 5.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 5.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6 6 61 days < 3 months 6 6 3 months < 4 months 6.25 6 4 months < 5 months 6.25 6 5 months < 6 months 6.25 6 6 months < 7 months 6.5 6.25 7 months < 8 months 6.5 6.25 8 months < 9 months 6.5 6.25 9 months < 10 months 6.5 6.25 10 months < 11 months 6.5 6.25 11 months < 1 year 6.5 6.25 1 year < 13 months 6.75 6.5 13 months < 14 months 6.75 6.5 14 months < 15 months 6.75 6.5 15 months < 16 months 6.75 6.5 16 months < 17 months 6.75 6.5 17 months < 18 months 6.75 6.5 18 Months < 2 years 6.25 6 2 years < 30 months 6.25 6 30 months < 3 years 6.25 6 3 years < 5 years 6.25 6 5 years to 10 years 6.25 6

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit Rates:

Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits effective from 18th Aug 2017 (subject to change from time to time) Regular Senior Citizen* Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs. 1 Crore# Annualised Yield Less than Rs. 1 Crore# Annualised Yield 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 3.50% 4.00% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.00% 4.50% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.40% 5.40% 5.90% 5.90% 91 - 120 Days 5.60% 5.60% 6.10% 6.10% 121 - 179 days 6.00% 6.00% 6.50% 6.50% 180 Days 6.40% 6.40% 6.90% 6.90% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.40% 6.50% 6.90% 7.02% 270 Days 6.40% 6.50% 6.90% 7.02% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.40% 6.50% 6.90% 7.02% 364 Days 6.60% 6.71% 7.10% 7.23% 365 Days to 389 Days 6.60% 6.77% 7.10% 7.92% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 6.60% 6.77% 7.10% 7.92% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 6.50% 6.66% 7.00% 7.19% 23 Months 6.40% 6.56% 6.90% 7.08% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 6.40% 6.56% 6.90% 7.08% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.40% 6.56% 6.90% 7.08% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.00% 6.14% 6.50% 6.66%

Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Rates:

Tenors Below Rs 1 Cr. (w.e.f. 01.08.17) 7 days to 14 days 4.5 15 days to 45 days 4.5 46 days to 90 days 5.75 91 days to 180 days 6.25 181 days to 270 days 6.3 271 days & above and less than 1 year 6.4 1 year 6.6 Above 1 year to 400 days 6.65 Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 6.5 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 6.5 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.5 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.5

Tenors Rs 1 Cr to Rs 10 Cr. (w.e.f. 05.09.2017) 7 days to 14 days 4 15 days to 45 days 4 46 days to 90 days 4 91 days to 180 days 4.4 181 days to 270 days 4.5 271 days & above and less than 1 year 4.55 1 year 5.25 Above 1 year and upto 2 Years 5.25 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 5.25 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 5.25 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 5.25 Above 10 Years and upto 20 Years# 5.25

When it comes to savings in India, fixed deposits (FDs) comes to our mind first. Although return in a fixed deposit is the lowest among all available products except savings bank account, we prefer to put money in FDs because it offers fixed, secured returns. Despite a falling trend in interest rates, FDs are one of the most popular savings product in India as it is easily accessible. Depending on your investment horizon fixed deposits offer you wide range of choices ranging from seven days to 10 years. However, to get the best return out of your fixed deposits you need to know the various rates offered by top lenders in India.Here are the interest rates offered by top banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.SBI revised interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (Below rupees One Crore) with effect from July 1, 2017, according to its website.The revised interest rates are as under:Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore)Domestic / NRO / NRE Term DepositsFor Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %)- Below Rs. One CroreInterest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of more than Rs 10 Crores & Up to Rs 50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal)

Although, bank FDs are most popular savings instrument in India, you must know that interest earned from an fixed deposit is taxable. Banks are liable to deduct TDS at the rate of 10 per cent on the interest earned (based on FD interest rates) if the interest income for the year is more than Rs. 10,000.

