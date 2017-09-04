How Anand Mahindra Is Making Farmers Tech-Savvy

Trringo aims to raise the level of mechanisation in Indian farming, states its website.

Business | | Updated: September 04, 2017 20:28 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Anand Mahindra Is Making Farmers Tech-Savvy

Farmers in need of a tractor or any related equipment can call Trringo, or place their order via its app.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman and Managing Director of auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), retweeted a tweet that said, “That's #Uberization of farm equipments. By who else but @MahindraRise.” The tweet referred to an ad by Trringo, a tractor and farm equipment rental business, owned by M&M. Trringo, which allows farmers to hire farm equipment as per their needs, said in its ad: “Ab Har Kisan Kiraye Ka Tractor Aur Implement Mangwayega, Haq se (Now every farmer will order a tractor and other equipment as his/her right); Now farmers can call on 1800 266 266 8 and book a tractor and implement.” 
 
Trringo aims to raise the level of mechanisation in Indian farming, states its website. Farmers in need of a tractor or any farm-related equipment can call Trringo, or use its mobile app, to place their order. They will receive a tractor along with a professional driver with utmost ease, says Trringo’s website.

Trringo is a farm equipment rental business model to enable farmers deploy mechanisation technology on a pay per use basis without investing in the asset, M&M executive director Pawan Goenka had said last year when the company was launched.

M&M reported 21.95 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 16,516 units in August this year. The company had sold 13,543 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement on September 1. Domestic sales were at 15,246 units as against 12,327 units in the year-ago month, up 23.67 per cent, it added. Exports during the month stood at 1,270 units as against 1,216 units in the same month last year, a growth of 4.44 per cent.

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READIn Kangana Ranaut Vs Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Picks A Side
Anand MahindraMahindra and MahindraTrringoAgriculturePawan Goenka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................