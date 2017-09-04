How Anand Mahindra Is Making Farmers Tech-Savvy

That's #Uberization of farm equipments. By who else but @MahindraRisepic.twitter.com/7zBGf52ARD— Sinbad the Sailor (@tweets_manish) September 4, 2017
Trringo aims to raise the level of mechanisation in Indian farming, states its website. Farmers in need of a tractor or any farm-related equipment can call Trringo, or use its mobile app, to place their order. They will receive a tractor along with a professional driver with utmost ease, says Trringo’s website.
Trringo is a farm equipment rental business model to enable farmers deploy mechanisation technology on a pay per use basis without investing in the asset, M&M executive director Pawan Goenka had said last year when the company was launched.
M&M reported 21.95 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 16,516 units in August this year. The company had sold 13,543 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement on September 1. Domestic sales were at 15,246 units as against 12,327 units in the year-ago month, up 23.67 per cent, it added. Exports during the month stood at 1,270 units as against 1,216 units in the same month last year, a growth of 4.44 per cent.