Amazon Sale: Rs 4,500 Cashback On HDFC Bank Cards In 10 Points

Amazon India is offering a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 4,500 on purchases made on the e-commerce website using HDFC Bank cards. Amazon India, the Indian arm of US-based e-tailer Amazon, is offering the cashback on minimum orders of Rs 5,000 and "the maximum cashback that you can avail per order is Rs. 1500", according to Amazon India's website - amazon.in. The cashback amount will be credited to the eligible cardholder's account by December 24, 2017, Amazon India added. The cashback offer comes at a time Amazon is launching a limited-period festive sale, called the "Great Indian Festival". Amazon rolled out the Great Indian Festival sale for members of its 'Prime' service on Wednesday noon. The Great Indian Festival sale will be launched for non-Prime customers from September 21 and will run until September 24, 2017.Here are 10 things to know about this offer:1. The HDFC Bank cashback offer is applicable on purchases made on Amazon's website and mobile app using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.2. For members of 'Prime' - a paid service offered by Amazon to offer special privileges to its customers, the offer is valid from noon September 20 to September 24, 2017 - same as the Great Indian Festival offer. For non-Prime customers, the offer is available from September 21 to September 24, 2017, according to Amazon India's website.3. Maximum cashback: The 10 per cent cashback is limited to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per card. "The maximum cumulative cashback for Amazon.in customers is Rs 4,500 across all transactions conducted on Amazon.in during the offer period per card," Amazon explained.4. How to avail HDFC Bank cashback: "Shop as usual with your HDFC Bank debit or credit card to pay. As long as Rs 5,000 or more is charged to your HDFC Bank debit card or credit card while making a purchase on amazon.in/Amazon App, you will be entitled to avail the cashback offer," Amazon India further said.5. The maximum cashback you can get per order is Rs 1,500, subject to a maximum limit of Rs 4,500.6. However, no daily cashback limit is applicable. "You are eligible for a total cashback of Rs 4500 even in a single day, subject to maximum cashback of Rs 1500 per order," Amazon added.7. The cashback amount "will be credited to the eligible customer's bank account linked with HDFC Bank debit card or credit card latest by December 24, 2017", Amazon India further said on its website.8. Customers opting for the EMI option to make a purchase on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale can also get the HDFC Bank cashback scheme.9. Customers opting for the cash-on-delivery payment mode can also avail the HDFC Bank cashback. "However, please note that the facility for payment through cards on delivery is subject to availability of the card accepting machine at the time of delivery and the same cannot be guaranteed. In order to not lose out on the benefits under the offer, we highly recommend that you pay with your HDFC Bank debit card or credit card online at the time of placing the order. "Further, net Banking transactions are NOT included in this Offer," Amazon added.10. The HDFC Bank cashback scheme is applicable on select products, according to the Amazon website. The cashback under the offer is not applicable on purchase of products including gift cards, prepaid phone recharges, Apple iphone 8 and 8 Plus, and Amazon Pay balance.