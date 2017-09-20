Amazon Sale: Extra Cashback Offered To Prime Members

Amazon India opened a limited-period festive sale to its Prime members today, 12 hours earlier than other customers. Called 'Great Indian Festival', Amazon India's festive sale opened at noon on September 20 for Prime customers. Amazon Prime is a membership program that offers multiple benefits to members. These include free fast delivery on Prime-eligible items, unlimited video streaming and early access to deals, apart from exclusive deals, according to Amazon India's website - amazon.in. Amazon India, the Indian arm of US-based e-commerce major Amazon, also said it is offering "extra cashback on select TVs & appliances" as Amazon Pay balance. Amazon Pay is a digital wallet service.The Great Indian Festival sale will be launched for non-Prime customers from September 21 to 24.Here are 10 things Amazon Prime subscribers need to know:1- Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' is a limited-period, limited-stocks sale. That means the same items may not be available for bookings at the same discounts on all five days of the sale (four days in case of non-Prime customers). "It's fastest fingers first, so hurry!" Amazon said on its website.2- Prime members will enjoy "Prime Exclusive Deals on top brands every day of the sale", Amazon India noted. For Prime members, the sale is open from noon September 20 to September 24. The extra Amazon Pay cashback for Prime members is available from 12:00 pm, September 20 to 11:59 pm, September 20, 2017.3- "The deals are valid on limited quantities and until stocks last. While all Prime members stand a chance to purchase the deals we cannot guarantee availability of any particular deal," the Amazon India website noted.4- Discounts to Prime members are applicable on select products, Amazon said.5- Cashback: The cashbacks offered under the Great Indian Festival sale are applicable on "only prepaid modes of payment". The amount of cashback depends on the item purchased. The cashback, Amazon added, is neither applicable on 'Cash-On-Delivery' nor 'Card-On-Delivery' mode of payment.6- The cashback will be credited in the form of Amazon Pay balance within 72 hours after dispatch of the item purchased, according to Amazon. "For orders with Exchange or No-Cost EMI - the cashback will be added to Amazon Pay balance in 20 days post shipment of the product provided the item is not canceled, rejected or returned," Amazon explained.7- If the order is dispatched in multiple shipments, the cashback would be credited proportionately as each shipment is dispatched. Amazon explained: "If you buy two products, A of Rs 1500 and B of Rs 1000 in the same order and you are eligible for cashback of Rs 500 and the products get shipped separately, you will receive a cashback of Rs 300 when the product A is dispatched to you and Rs 200 when the product B is dispatched."8- How to avail Amazon Pay cashback: The products eligible for the Amazon Pay cashback will have the offer displayed in the Special Offers widget on the product details page.9- Eligible customers will get the cashback credited as their Amazon Pay balance via an Amazon Gift Card. The cashback offer via Amazon Pay balance is issued by QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited.10- Cancellation: If the product has not been shipped and the order is cancelled prior to the issuance of the credit, the cashback will not be issued and the full value of the product will be refunded to the customer, Amazon said. However, if the order is cancelled post-shipment, the cashback in Amazon Pay balance credited to the customer's account will not be cancelled and the refund amount to the customer will be net of the cashback value. Amazon explained: "For example, if you buy an item worth Rs.10,000 and receive a cashback of Rs. 2000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance and you cancel the order post shipment, you will be entitled to receive only Rs. 8000 as your refund amount. The Amazon Pay balance credited to your account will not be cancelled. Rs. 8000 will be credited to the original payment instrument used during the order."