Amazon Sale: 'Buy Now, Pay Next Year' EMI Offer Explained In 10 Points

10 things to know about Amazon's Buy Now, Pay Next Year offer

Amazon India is offering a three-month EMI holiday under a limited-period finance scheme in partnership with HDFC Bank. The offer, which enables customers to "buy now, pay next year", is open from 12 noon September 20 to 30 September, 2017, Amazon India - the Indian arm of US e-commerce major Amazon - said on its website. "Shop on Amazon.in using your HDFC credit card EMI and get 3 month EMI Holiday. You will not be billed any EMI for next 3 months and first EMI will be billed starting January'18," according to the Amazon India website - amazon.in.The 'buy now, pay next year' scheme comes at a time when Amazon India is launching a limited-period festive sales, called "Great Indian Festival". Amazon rolled out the Great Indian Festival sale for members of its 'Prime' service on Wednesday noon. The Great Indian Festival sale will be launched for non-Prime customers from September 21 to 24. Amazon Prime is a paid service offered by Amazon to offer special privileges to its customers such as faster delivery options, among other benefits.1. Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards are required to pick from a three- or six-month tenure plan while shopping on Amazon India, the e-tailer said on its website.2. Eligible customers will not be billed for the EMI for the next 3 months and no penalty will be charged, it added.3. The customer should have sufficient credit available to make the purchase. "As long as you have sufficient credit limit on your card to making this purchase on amazon.in/Amazon App, you will be entitled to avail the EMI holiday offer," Amazon India said, adding: "Delinquent and over-limit cardholders will not qualify for this offer."4. The offer is only available on HDFC Bank retail credit cards.5. This offer can be availed "only if the Bank (HDFC Bank) has made the facility to make payments through equated monthly installments ('EMI') available in respect of the card".6. The 'buy now, pay next year' scheme requires the customer to make purchase of any product from Amazon.in of a minimum Rs 3,000 in a single transaction, it noted.7. The customer is required to avail the EMI facility provided by HDFC Bank for a tenure of either 3 months or 6 months to avail this scheme, the Amazon India website added.8. "A cardholder availing this offer and fulfilling the aforesaid criteria will be required to make payment to the bank towards the EMI after a period of 3 billing cycles in respect of the card from the date of his/her purchase on Amazon.in," it added.9. The 'buy now, pay next year' offer is applicable for exchanging a product to make purchase on Amazon and can be availed only once by a cardholder during the offer period.10. Return of product: The offer is not applicable for return of product in case of cancellation of order or transaction, it noted. The offer "will not be applicable if the Cardholder returns the Product and, in such a case, participation in the Offer will be deemed withdrawn", Amazon said.