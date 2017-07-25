Alphabet Appoints Sundar Pichai To Its Board Of Directors

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of key consumer products which are now used by over a billion people.

San Francisco: Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has appointed Indian-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai to its board of directors.

"Sundar has been doing a great job as Google's CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I'm excited that he is joining the Alphabet board," said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, in a statement.

As Google's CEO, Pichai is responsible for Google's product development and technology strategy, as well as the company's day-to-day operations.

He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of key consumer products which are now used by over a billion people.

In 2014, Pichai took over product, engineering and research efforts for all of Google's products and platforms.

After years of working closely with Google's co-founders, Page and Sergey Brin, Pichai became Google's CEO in August 2015.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

