Airtel, Vodafone Counter Jio With New 84 GB Offers. Details Here As Jio aggressively grabs market share, telecom operators have had to better their offerings to retain subscribers.

Telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have announced special offers for their prepaid users to match Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan, which offers 84-day validity and 1GB data per day, effectively giving subscribers 84GB data for the entire recharge period. Airtel’s offer , valid for its 4G users also gives 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days at Rs. 399. Meanwhile Vodafone India has launched a 'Vodafone Campus Survival Kit', which offers up to 84GB data at Rs 445 for students. All the operators are offering unlimited free calling and SMSs.Vodafone’s offer is more expensive than Jio’s and Airtel’s packages but it is giving discount coupons and a messenger bag free as part of the offer. The 'Vodafone Campus Survival Kit' is valid only on new connections and subsequent recharges will cost Rs. 352 to offer the same benefits. Vodafone said it has set up free Wi-Fi zones "around favorite student hangout spots", including Hudson Lane and Kamla Nehru Market in the national capital.Not to be left out, BSNL too has launched a new 'Rakhi pe Saugaat' plan for prepaid users. The state-owned telecom operator is offering unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for Rs. 74. As the BSNL plan has been launched to celebrate the festival of Rakhi, it comes with short-term validity of five days and can be availed starting August 3, and will go on for 12 days.As Jio aggressively grabs market share, telecom operators have had to better their offerings to retain subscribers. These offers have impacted the revenue and profit of all the players in the industry. For the June quarter, Airtel reported its smallest profit in 18 quarters while Vodafone and Idea Cellular have announced merger plans , a deal which would create India’s largest telecom company by subscriber base.