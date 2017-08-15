Airtel's New Way To Counter Jio: 84GB in 84 Days At Rs 399

Amid the intense competition in the telecom sector, operators are leaving no stone unturned to garner maximum users. Telecom major Bharti Airtel has just announced an offer which seems quite similar to Reliance Jio’s. The offer is available for prepaid users only. It carries with it a benefit of 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days for Rs 399.According to Airtel website, the offer is applicable only on handsets which support a 4G network and SIM.(Image: A screenshot from Airtel's website)The offer is not valid for special, commercial or enterprise purposes and can't be clubbed with any other plan, it added. Along with the data, Airtel will also provide unlimited calls (both local and STD) on all networks.For the June quarter, Bharti Airtel reported its smallest profit in 18 quarters. Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes Bharti's Africa operations and satellite TV business among others, fell 75 per cent to Rs. 367 crore in the three months to June 30, the company said in a statement. This is the lowest profit reported by the company since December 2012.Bharti Airtel is having a tough time as it tries to counter the superb offers that Reliance Jio keeps unveiling. Jio last month launched a low-cost 4G feature phone - JioPhone – which aims to capture a bigger pie of the 50 crore feature phone users' market in India.