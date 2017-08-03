Airtel Rings In 'Data Rollover Offer' To Counter Jio Disruption

Bharti Airtel postpaid users can now avail the "data rollover" feature from this month. Under the Airtel offer, the unused or leftover data will be added to the next month's cycle allowing users to get more benefits. "The unused 3G/4G data of a subscriber at the end of a particular bill cycle is rolled over and added to the data quota for the next bill cycle," Airtel said on its website. "A maximum of 200GB of 3G/4G data per subscriber can be accumulated under this offer," it added.Airtel also clarified that the offer is only applicable on the base plan data quota and any data left unused from smartbytes, pre/post data packs or daily data packs will not be covered. Also, it cannot be clubbed with any other offer provided by the operator.Users can also check the rolled over data by simply sending an SMS (DATA USE to 121) or on My Airtel App. The benefits under this offer are not transferable and no exchange or redemption for an equivalent cash amount or in any other form shall be allowed, Airtel further stated.To maintain its position in the telecom sector after Reliance Jio's disruptive entry, Airtel has announced a slew of new offers with more data packs and other benefits. Last month, Airtel announced 1GB data per day of 84 days at Rs 399 for its prepaid customers. Along with the data, Airtel will also provide unlimited calls (both local and STD) on all networks.Airtel reported its smallest profit in 18 quarters as a price war sparked by Jio weighed on earnings. Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes Bharti's Africa operations and its Indian satellite TV business among others, fell 75 per cent to Rs 367 crore ($57.01 million) in the three months to June 30, the company said in a statement.