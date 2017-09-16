Airtel Recharge Plans To Counter Jio: Rs 149 vs Rs 349 vs Rs 399

Amid the slew of discounts from Reliance Jio, telecom major Bharti Airtel is offering many recharge options of users. These offers can be seen as Airtel's effort to restrict its customers from switching to Jio. The new entrant in the sector has brought a pricing revolution in the telecom industry through its ultra-low cost data and free voice call offerings, some analysts say. However, consumers have become the ultimate beneficiary of this pricing war in the telecom industry.The Rs 149 plan of Airtel offers unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls plus 2GB data at 2G/3G/4G speed with 28 days validity. While, Jio's Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any mobile or landline across India plus 2 GB data for 28 days.Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls plus 28 GB data (1GB/day) for 28 days under its Rs 349 recharge plan. This plan is targeted to counter Jio's Rs 349 recharge pack, which offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 20 GB data for 56 days. However, there is no daily limit on data consumption in Jio's Rs 349 plan. One can consume the entire 20 GB data in one day or over the 56 days as per his requirement.Airtel offers 1 GB data per day for 28 days at 4G speed, unlimited local and STD calls along with roaming outgoing calls. This plan is targeted to counter Jio's Rs 399 plan which also offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB data per day for 84 days.