Airtel Recharge Plans To Counter Jio: Rs 149 vs Rs 349 vs Rs 399

Airtel vs Jio: Rs 149 Plan
The Rs 149 plan of Airtel offers unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls plus 2GB data at 2G/3G/4G speed with 28 days validity. While, Jio's Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any mobile or landline across India plus 2 GB data for 28 days.
Airtel vs Jio: Rs 349 Plan
Airtel is offering unlimited local and STD calls plus 28 GB data (1GB/day) for 28 days under its Rs 349 recharge plan. This plan is targeted to counter Jio's Rs 349 recharge pack, which offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 20 GB data for 56 days. However, there is no daily limit on data consumption in Jio's Rs 349 plan. One can consume the entire 20 GB data in one day or over the 56 days as per his requirement.
Airtel vs Jio: Rs 399 Plan
Airtel offers 1 GB data per day for 28 days at 4G speed, unlimited local and STD calls along with roaming outgoing calls. This plan is targeted to counter Jio's Rs 399 plan which also offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB data per day for 84 days.
Here’s the list of Jio packs: