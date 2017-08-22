Airtel Matches Jio's Rs 399 Plan: Free Calls, 84GB Data For 84 Days



Here are some of the other offers by Airtel as per its website:

In an effort to maintain its position amid a range of competitive data offers by other telecom operators, Bharti Airtel is giving 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days at RS 399. This Rs 399 offer is pretty much similar to Reliance Jio's plan. However, Airtel's plan is for selected prepaid users while Jio's offer is for all. The offer is applicable only on 4G handsets with 4G SIMs, Airtel said on its website. This is not valid for special, commercial or enterprise purposes and can't be clubbed with any other plan, it further stated. Airtel will also provide unlimited calls (both local and STD) on all networks along with data benefits.These offers from Airtel are only for its prepaid users.Another plan at Rs 244 is also offered by Airtel which provides 1GB data per day for 70 days. Under this offer, users will get free calls across its network only. Airtel, along with other telecom operators has offered a slew of new offers after Jio's disruptive entry into the sector. These offers have impacted the revenue and profit of all the players in the industry.Rs 8: Local and STD mobile calls 30p/m for 56 daysRs 399: Unlimited (Local and STD) Calls 84GB(1GB/Day) data, 84 days. Applicable only on 4G H/S and 4G SIMRs 199: Unlimited Local mobile calls1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days. Terms and conditions applyRs 60: Rs 53 Talktime with unlimited validityRs 90: Rs 88 Talktime with unlimited validityRs 149: Unlimited Airtel calls 2GB data, 28 days. Applicable only on 4G H/S and 4G SIMRs 349: Unlimited (Local and STD) calls 28GB data (Data Limit: 1GB/day) for 28 days on all handsetsRs 349: 10% cashback on recharge of Rs 349 by opening Airtel Payments Bank account