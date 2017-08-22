Airtel Matches Jio's Rs 399 Plan: Free Calls, 84GB Data For 84 Days

These offers from Airtel are only for its prepaid users.
Another plan at Rs 244 is also offered by Airtel which provides 1GB data per day for 70 days. Under this offer, users will get free calls across its network only. Airtel, along with other telecom operators has offered a slew of new offers after Jio's disruptive entry into the sector. These offers have impacted the revenue and profit of all the players in the industry.
Here are some of the other offers by Airtel as per its website:
Rs 8: Local and STD mobile calls 30p/m for 56 days
Rs 399: Unlimited (Local and STD) Calls 84GB(1GB/Day) data, 84 days. Applicable only on 4G H/S and 4G SIM
Rs 199: Unlimited Local mobile calls1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days. Terms and conditions apply
Rs 60: Rs 53 Talktime with unlimited validity
Rs 90: Rs 88 Talktime with unlimited validity
Rs 149: Unlimited Airtel calls 2GB data, 28 days. Applicable only on 4G H/S and 4G SIM
Rs 349: Unlimited (Local and STD) calls 28GB data (Data Limit: 1GB/day) for 28 days on all handsets
Rs 349: 10% cashback on recharge of Rs 349 by opening Airtel Payments Bank account