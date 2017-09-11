Airtel Launches VoLTE Services: How To Subscribe To Airtel VoLTE Available at no additional data charges, the VoLTE service - called Airtel VoLTE - will enable Airtel customers to make calls to any mobile or landline network, said Bharti Airtel.

Although the voice calls on VoLTE network are made using data, Bharti Airtel said there will be no additional data charges for VoLTE. "Calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits," Bharti Airtel said in a statement. Currently, Reliance Jio is the only operator in India offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE technology across country. Other telecom players have been offering voice calls to their 4G customers with support of their other established networks - 2G and 3G. Jio has made voice calls on its 4G network free for lifetime. How to subscribe to Airtel VoLTE

Check mobile device compatibility at www.airtel.in/volte, Bharti Airtel noted in its press release. It also said it will keep adding more models to this list.



Upgrade the mobile device's operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer, Bharti Airtel added.



Ensure the device has an Airtel 4G SIM (subscriber identity module).



Customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM by visiting the nearest Airtel store, it noted.



After this, Airtel customers will be able to enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/volte.



Explaining the process, Bharti Airtel said: "Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as '4G/3G/2G (Auto)'."



(With agency inputs)



