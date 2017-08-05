Airtel Does A Jio, Offers Rs 399 Plan With 84GB Data For 84 Days

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced a special offer for its prepaid users with 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days at Rs 399. This Airtel offer is much similar to the Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan. As per the Airtel website, the offer is applicable only on 4G handsets with 4G SIMs. The offer is not valid for special, commercial or enterprise purposes and can't be clubbed with any other plan, it added. Along with the data, Airtel will also provide unlimited calls (both local and STD) on all networks.The Airtel offer is available only on 4G handset and SIM (Image: A screenshot from Airtel's website)Airtel is offering another plan at Rs 244 which provides 1GB data per day for 70 days. Under this offer, users will get free calls across Airtel network only.Airtel, along with other telecom operators has offered a slew of new offers after Jio's disruptive entry in the sector. These offers have impacted the revenue and profit of all the players in the industry.For the June quarter, Airtel reported its smallest profit in 18 quarters. Profit on a consolidated basis, which includes Bharti's Africa operations and satellite TV business among others, fell 75 per cent to Rs 367 crore in the three months to June 30, the company said in a statement. This is the lowest profit reported by the company since December 2012.The stiff competition in the market has further intensified after Jio last month launched a low-cost 4G feature phone - Jio Phone - aiming to capture a bigger pie of the 50 crore feature phone users' market in India.