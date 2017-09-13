Airtel Does A Jio, Launches 4G VoLTE Services In Mumbai: 10 Things To Know Airtel VoLTE will be available on popular 4G/LTE enabled mobile devices, which must have an Airtel 4G SIM

Airtel VoLTE will allow customers to continue with their data sessions while the call is in progress. Here are 10 things that you must know about Bharti Airtel's latest offer:

1) Airtel VoLTE will be available on popular 4G/LTE enabled mobile devices, which must have an Airtel 4G SIM, said the company in a statement. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE.



2) Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress.



3) The company will use its 2G and 3G network to support services in areas where 4G VoLTE services are not available.



4) Airtel is targeting all-India expansion of the 4G VoLTE services, the company’s Director for Networks, Abhay Savargaonkar said. "... with the VoLTE compatible device ecosystem beginning to mature, we believe it's the right time to enable VoLTE calling as part of our service portfolio. Over the next few months, we will rapidly accelerate the deployment of VoLTE to cover all key geographies to bring HD quality calling to our customers," Savargaonkar said in a statement.



5) Customers with dual-SIM handsets will have to ensure that Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot 1 and network mode has been set as “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”, the statement said.



6) The customer can check if his mobile is compatible with 4G VoLTE services or not at www.airtel.in/volte. Airtel has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility. More models will keep getting added to this list, the company said.



7) The consumer has to upgrade his mobile device’s operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer. He/she can then enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/volte.



8) Except Reliance Jio, other telecom players have been offering voice calls to their 4G customers with support of their other established networks -- 2G and 3G. Jio has made voice calls on its 4G network free for lifetime.



9) Bharti Airtel, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Gopal Vittal had earlier said that the company will roll out VoLTE service across India by the end of current financial year. The same was re-affirmed by a company official. The official said that existing customers on 4G SIM will not be required to change SIM for accessing the service.



10) According to the official, customers will get a web link in the SMS which will lead to a software update for their connection that will enable them to use VoLTE service. The company official had said that the VoLTE services will be rolled out in other metro cities within a month and aggressively expand to other parts of the country.



(With PTI Inputs)



