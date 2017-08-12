Aircel's New Offer To Counter Jio: 168GB Data, Free Calls For 84 Days At Rs 419 This Aircel offer comes in the wake of Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan which provides 1GB 4G data per day for 84 days.

All the new Aircel packs are currently available for prepaid users only.



Intensifying the price war in the telecom sector, Aircel has announced a new plan which offers 2GB data per day for a duration of 84 days at Rs 419. This Aircel offer comes in the wake of Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan which provides 1GB 4G data per day for 84 days. Compared to Jio's Rs 399 offer, Aircel provides 1GB extra data for 84 days at just a little extra price of Rs 419. However, this Aircel plan can only be availed in the Northeast circle, the company's customer care confirmed. Alongwith the data, users will also get unlimited calls (local and STD) to any network, it added.Although, the Aircel data under the offer will work at 2G or 3G speeds as compared to Jio's 4G network. Apart from the Rs 419 plan, Aircel is also offering a similar plan for its Jammu and Kashmir users. In Jammu and Kashmir circle, users can get 2GB per day data offer with unlimited calls to any network for 84 days at Rs 449. The company is offering another plan with 1GB data per day and unlimited calls within the Aircel network for 84 days at Rs 229. All the new Aircel packs are currently available for prepaid users only.Last month, Aircel had announced Rs 348 plan for Uttar Pradesh (East) circle with 84GB of data for 84 days just a few days after Jio updated its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.The scenario of telecom sector has completely changed after Jio's "disruptive" entry and the competition is expected to get stiffer as the Mukesh Ambani-led firm has also launched its low-budget JioPhone with "effective zero price".