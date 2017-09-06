Aircel Offers Rs 100 Cashback On Bill Payments; Check Out The Details Here

Exiting offers unlimited! Get Rs. 100 cashback on a bill payment of Rs. 200 using the Bharat QR code. Know more: https://t.co/pg9IMU3u2D. pic.twitter.com/3Lo6rwhjQq— Aircel (@Aircel) September 4, 2017
Last Month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared the merger of Aircel with Reliance Communications (RComm).
RComm and Aircel had signed a definitive document for a proposed merger of their respective wireless businesses on September 14, 2016. Subsequently, the two telecom operators moved all the relevant statutory and regulatory bodies for approval of the merger scheme. The Competition Commission of India gave its approval to the merger scheme in February 2017.
The entry of Jio has shaken the entire telecom sector. Leading players like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have had to keep rolling out attractive discounts and offers to retain customers.
On Tuesday, Jio clocked the highest average data speed for the month of July, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said. This is the seventh month in a row in which the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has topped the TRAI speed chart.