Aircel Gives Rs 100 Cashback Amid Jio’s Cheap Plans

Telecom firm Aircel is giving cashback up to Rs 100 on bill payment of Rs 200, it said on Tuesday. The offer is valid for postpaid users only under the tagline ‘Extra Happiness With Extra Cashback’. The firm informed about this offer on its official Twitter handle @aircel. A user has to scan Bharat QR code to avail the offer. Once they click on the link given in the tweet, it directs the user to an online recharge page to fill their 10-digit Aircel number along with e-mail ID.The telecom sector is having a tough time in dealing with the onslaught of offers by Reliance Jio. In fact, most major players like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone and Reliance Communications have been releasing discounted schemes in order to woo consumers. The offers are generally targeted at countering the disruptive data and talktime plans that Mukesh Ambani-led Jio keeps releasing every now and then. Reliance Jio will also be launching a low-budget smartphone called JioPhone on August 24.Earlier, telecom subscriber base in India grew by about half a per cent to cross the 121 crore mark at June-end, with the mobile segment accounting for the lion's share of growth with a net addition of over 60 lakh customers. Out of 11 telecom operators, only five top mobile players -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone and Idea Cellular -- were able to add new customers.Loss of mobile subscribers by Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications, Telenor, Aircel, Sistema Shyam and MTNL held back the growth rate. Mobile operators jointly added about 1 crore new customers, of which over 60 lakh were added by Jio alone.