AirAsia India Offers Rs 1,399 Tickets In Limited-Period Scheme. Details Here

Amid airlines announcing fare discounts on the occasion of Independence Day, AirAsia India has announced all-inclusive tickets priced at Rs 1,399 on select routes in a limited-period offer. Tickets under AirAsia India's new scheme, called "Dare to Dream" offer, can be booked till August 20, 2017, according to the airline's website. AirAsia India's special scheme requires flyers to make advanced bookings, it noted on its website. The AirAsia India offer is applicable on bookings made for travel till February 8, 2018, it added.Under the AirAsia scheme, the lowest all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,399 was being offered for one-way flights on the routes of Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Kochi-Bengaluru and Goa-Bengaluru. On the Bagdogra-Kolkata route, the tickets started at Rs 1,499, according to AirAsia's website.Starting fares offered on other routes included Rs 1,599 on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata and Ranchi-Kolkata routes, and Rs 1,699 on the Guwahati-Imphal route. Tickets for flights between Kochi and Hyderabad, Hyderabad and Goa, Pune and Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, and between Srinagar and Delhi were being offered from Rs 1,999, it showed.A search on the AirAsia India's bookings portal on Tuesday showed tickets for a flight from Bengaluru to Hyderabad later this month were being sold at Rs 1,399.Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights." Many airlines operating in the Indian market have announced in the recent past discounts or limited-period sales. National carrier Air India is offering select domestic flights starting at Rs. 425 and international flights below Rs. 7,000 in a limited-period scheme. Bookings for Air India's "Freedom Sale" are open till August 20, 2017. Vistara is offering a 10 per cent discount on the base fare when you book tickets via its website and the Vistara mobile app. IndiGo is offering tickets from Rs. 970 as part of a special promotional offer. Bookings for this scheme are open till August 16. The offer is applicable for travel between August 26, 2017 and March 24 next year, the airline said.