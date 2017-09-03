AirAsia Offers Rs 1,199 Tickets In Limited-Period Sale. Details Here The offer is valid for travel till February 28, 2018, AirAsia said.

AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,199 on select flights. AirAsia India's offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings, according to its website. Bookings under AirAsia India's limited-period promotional scheme can be made till September 10, 2017, it noted. The Rs 1,199 tickets were being offered on select flights on the Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad routes, according to AirAsia's website. The offer is valid for travel till February 28, 2018, AirAsia further said, adding: "Fares are not available during embargo period."Among other routes, AirAsia India was offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 1,399 for flights between Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. AirAsia India was offering tickets between Guwahati and Imphal from Rs 1,499. Some other discounted fares included Rs 1,699 on the Bagdogra-Kolkata route and Rs 1,799 on the Pune-Bengaluru route. The airline was offering tickets for flights between Delhi and Srinagar from Rs 2,099, and from Rs 2,299 on the Jaipur-Hyderabad route, according to its website.A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal on Friday showed tickets for a flight from Kochi to Bengaluru in mid-September were being sold at Rs 1,199.Riding high on robust growth in passenger traffic in the Indian market, many airlines have in the recent past offered discounts on airfares.Meanwhile, another airline Jet Airways has announced a 20 per cent discount on base fare on select international flights from India in a limited-period promotional scheme, called "Great Premiere Sale". Bookings for Jet Airways' seven-day sale are open till September 6, 2017, with immediate travel validity.