AirAsia Launches New Routes; Tickets Starting At Rs 2,299

AirAsia India is set to launch daily direct flights connecting Ranchi. The airline will operate daily flights from Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad to Ranchi from October 7, 2017, according to AirAsia India's website "Launching daily direct flights! Fly from Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar & Hyderabad to Ranchi," AirAsia said. Flyers are required to make advance bookings for tickets of the new direct flights - Bengaluru-Ranchi, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi and Hyderabad-Ranchi, according to AirAsia India. In a limited-period promotional scheme, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs. 2,299 on its new direct flights connecting Ranchi, according to its website. The fares are applicable on travel between October 7, 2017 and November 21, 2018, AirAsia noted.Under the scheme, AirAsia India is offering tickets starting at Rs. 2,299 on flights between Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. According to AirAsia's bookings portal, tickets for a Bhubaneswar-Ranchi flight on October 7 were available for bookings at Rs. 2,299 on Tuesday.(The Rs. 2,299 ticket for a journey from Bhubaneswar to Ranchi included fares of Rs. 1,905 and GST of Rs. 98, the portal showed)AirAsia India said the fares were "only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com". The airline also said the promotional fares were "not available during embargo period".Without divulging the total number of seats on offer under the promotional scheme, AirAsia India said: "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights...Valid for new purchases only... All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only."AirAsia further said "a non-refundable processing fee" is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card and the fare "includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure)".AirAsia India is also offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs. 3,299 for flights between Ranchi and Bengaluru, and Rs. 2,799 for those between Ranchi and Hyderabad.Meanwhile, AirAsia India is also offering tickets starting at Rs. 1,199 under another promotional scheme. Called "Festive Sale", this AirAsia scheme is applicable on travel between September 11, 2017 and February 28, 2018. Bookings under AirAsia Festive Sale are also open till September 24, 2017, according to the AirAsia website. The Rs. 1,199 tickets under the Festive Sale are available on select flights on the Kochi-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Goa-Bengaluru routes.Promotional fares by airlines have spurred a strong growth in passenger traffic in the aviation sector. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2017 were 657.21 lakh, registering a growth of 17.18 per cent.