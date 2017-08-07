AirAsia India In Expansion Mode, Adds New Aircraft And Route

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has inducted a new aircraft (Airbus A320) to its fleet taking the total to 12. Focusing on its expansion plans, the airline has announced a new Hyderabad-Jaipur route which will be operational from September 1. AirAsia India has also added additional flights on Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata-Bhubaneshwar routes "keeping in mind the government's vision for regional connectivity," it said in a release. The new AirAsia India aircraft will be stationed in Bengaluru, it added."We received great reception in less than a month of starting the operations to Bhubaneshwar and are happy to intensify by adding another flight. We strive to provide connectivity to India's key and under-served routes," AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol said.The airline currently flies to 16 destinations with its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.Meanwhile, AirAsia announced the launch of direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Bangkok at starting fares of Rs 3,399 for a one-way journey. "AirAsia plans to continually penetrate the Indian market in the latter half of 2017 as it is a major market with great growth potential, especially as Bangkok and Thai cities have proven popular destinations for Indians," Thai AirAsia, Commercial Director, Santisuk Klongchaiya said.Booking of tickets started from July 31 and will be open till August 13 for travel between September 29 and August 28, 2018. Currently, AirAsia offers direct flights to Thailand from Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi. (With PTI Inputs)